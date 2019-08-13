Amazing Photos of the Perseid Meteor Shower 2019

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski A bright Perseid meteor dashes across the sky above a blazing wildfire near the village of Velmej in Macedonia. Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski said he waited more than 3 hours to capture this shot of a Perseid meteor above the fire, while he saw about 10 to 15 meteors per hour overall.

Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski Multiple bright Perseid meteors streak through the skies over Macedonia in this fisheye view captured by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski on Monday night (Aug. 12).

Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Jeff Berkes A Perseid meteor appears to dart toward the setting moon in this photo taken by Jeff Berkes on the coast of New Jersey. Berkes captured this photo early Sunday morning (Aug. 11), or about two days before the peak of the meteor shower.

Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Jeff Berkes In this photo taken near the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey, a meteor appears to skewer a star in the top left corner. However, that bright light is not really a star, but rather the meteor itself exploding. Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes said the bright spot was not there in photos taken before and after this one.

Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tony Corso Astrophotographer Tony Corso captured this photo of a Perseid meteor from his home just outside Paris, Texas early Monday morning (Aug. 12). If you look closely, you'll see the pinkish-orange meteor has a faint green tail. The color of a meteor, or "shooting star," depends on its chemical composition.

Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tony Corso If you view this photo in full screen, you'll see two Perseid meteors that appear to be heading for a head-on collision above the barn. After photographing the meteor shower from his home near Paris, Texas, Tony Corso said he "found two frames right next to each other shot back to back and caught two brief meteors nearly in the identical spot but coming from the opposite direction." He merged the two images to create this view. "They look like they are about to collide ... or kiss," he said.

Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Jeff Berkes In another photo by astrophotographer Jeff Berkes, a bright-pink Perseid meteor shines above an old shipwreck on the coast of New Jersey. He captured this photo early Sunday morning (Aug. 11), or about two days before the peak of the meteor shower.

Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski A bright Perseid fireball lights up the sky over Macedonia in this image taken by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski on Monday night (Aug. 12).

Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Jeff Berkes A Perseid meteor meets the Milky Way in the morning sky above New Jersey in this image by astrophotographer Jeff Berkes. Meanwhile, the setting moon illuminates the horizon behind a silhouette of the New Jersey coastline.