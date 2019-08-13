Amazing Photos of the Perseid Meteor Shower 2019

The annual Perseid meteor shower — one of the most highly anticipated meteor showers of the year — peaked overnight on Aug. 12-13. Despite the fact that bright light from a nearly-full moon obstructed the view of fainter meteors this year, skywatchers were still treated to an incredible show with up to dozens of meteors streaking through the sky every hour.
Click through this gallery to see some amazing photos of this year's Perseid meteor shower, brought to you by Space.com readers! We'll update this gallery as more photos come in.
A bright Perseid meteor dashes across the sky above a blazing wildfire near the village of Velmej in Macedonia.
Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski said he waited more than 3 hours to capture this shot of a Perseid meteor above the fire, while he saw about 10 to 15 meteors per hour overall.
Multiple bright Perseid meteors streak through the skies over Macedonia in this fisheye view captured by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski on Monday night (Aug. 12).
A Perseid meteor appears to dart toward the setting moon in this photo taken by Jeff Berkes on the coast of New Jersey.
Berkes captured this photo early Sunday morning (Aug. 11), or about two days before the peak of the meteor shower.
In this photo taken near the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey, a meteor appears to skewer a star in the top left corner. However, that bright light is not really a star, but rather the meteor itself exploding. Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes said the bright spot was not there in photos taken before and after this one.
Astrophotographer Tony Corso captured this photo of a Perseid meteor from his home just outside Paris, Texas early Monday morning (Aug. 12).
If you look closely, you'll see the pinkish-orange meteor has a faint green tail. The color of a meteor, or "shooting star," depends on its chemical composition.
If you view this photo in full screen, you'll see two Perseid meteors that appear to be heading for a head-on collision above the barn. After photographing the meteor shower from his home near Paris, Texas, Tony Corso said he "found two frames right next to each other shot back to back and caught two brief meteors nearly in the identical spot but coming from the opposite direction." He merged the two images to create this view. "They look like they are about to collide ... or kiss," he said.
In another photo by astrophotographer Jeff Berkes, a bright-pink Perseid meteor shines above an old shipwreck on the coast of New Jersey.
He captured this photo early Sunday morning (Aug. 11), or about two days before the peak of the meteor shower.
A bright Perseid fireball lights up the sky over Macedonia in this image taken by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski on Monday night (Aug. 12).
A Perseid meteor meets the Milky Way in the morning sky above New Jersey in this image by astrophotographer Jeff Berkes.
Meanwhile, the setting moon illuminates the horizon behind a silhouette of the New Jersey coastline.
The moon sets beneath a Perseid meteor over Macedonia in this image taken by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski on Monday night (Aug. 12).
