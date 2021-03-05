Netflix launches 'Pacific Rim: The Black' anime series

Director Guillermo del Toro's giant robots vs mutant monsters flick, " Pacific Rim ," was a breakout hit in 2013 when its killer kaiju belched forth from a trans-dimensional oceanic rift to do battle with mighty mechs called Jaegers.

A sequel titled " Pacific Rim Uprising " carried the epic smackdown ten years into the future with "Star Wars'" John Boyega playing the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost from the original film. The giant mechs also launched themselves into the sky with rockets , which was fun.

Del Toro has gone on the record to reveal that there are no current plans for a "Pacific Rim 3," but fear not as Netflix is picking up the franchise torch with this month's ambitious "Pacific Rim" anime series.

Related: The 'Pacific Rim Uprising' robots could use a lesson from real science



The global streaming service just launched " Pacific Rim: The Black " on Thursday (March 4) and we have the debut trailer and official poster here for you to enjoy. The series takes the fight Down Under to kangaroo country and promises more behemoth beasts clashing with an old derelict combat mech.

Here's the official synopsis:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

Image 1 of 2 Netflix is bringing back the giant mechs with "Pacific Rim: The Black" available now. (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 2 Netflix is bringing back the giant mechs with "Pacific Rim: The Black" available now. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anyone paying attention to Netflix's recent anime offerings knows they mean to put serious money and marketing behind these polished projects, with examples like "Castlevania" and "Blood of Zeus" immediately coming to mind. Are you ready for "Pacific Rim" in anime form?

"Pacific Rim: The Black" season 1 contains seven episodes, all of which are streaming now on Netflix.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.