'Out There: Oceans of Time': Win a Sky-Watcher Cassegrain Telescope in this giveaway!

Celebrate the space exploration game "Out There: Oceans of Time" with this Sky-Watcher telescope giveaway, but enter by June 8.

"Out There: Oceans of Time" is a space exploration game that puts you at the helm of an interstellar mission of discovery spanning a vast and vibrant cosmos.

To celebrate it's launch on May 26, Space.com have teamed up with Modern Wolf to give away the telescope of your dreams. You'll have to enter before June 8 for your chance to win.

The Telescope:

The Sky-Watcher Skymax-127 (AZ) 127mm (5") f/1500 SynScan GO-TO Maksutov-Cassegrain Telescope is a larger version of the Skymax-102 providing a massive 55% more light-gathering power, and packing an even more powerful punch than its smaller cousin for medium-to-high-power work. The large 127mm Maksutov optics and fully computerised mount offers accurate Go-To technology and is complete ready to use package.

For this giveaway, we're giving you the chance to win a Sky-Watcher Skymax, simply by naming it!

All you have to do is follow the below instructions to enter:

Log in or register at the Space.com forums.

Reply to this post with a name for the Telescope (as serious or as fun as you like)

Enter the giveaway via this widget.

Read our full terms and conditions on for more details on the telescope giveaway.

Be sure to enter before June 8, 2022 and don't forget you can wishlist this game on Steam!

