Axiom Space Ax-2 private spaceflight with SpaceX: Live updates

Axiom Space's upcoming Ax-2 mission will be the second-ever private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT (2137 GMT) on Sunday, May 23 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Flying to the space station will be two members of Saudi Arabia's first astronaut class, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni. Barnawi will become the first Saudi woman in space.

Also riding along will be record-setting former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson who will serve as commander and John Shoffner, a paying customer who will serve as Ax-2's pilot.

The four crewmates will travel to and from the International Space Station in a SpaceX Dragon capsule named Freedom.

