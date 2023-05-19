SpaceX's Ax-2 mission for Axiom Space in photos (gallery)

Follow along in photos with Axiom Space's second excursion to the International Space Station.
The Ax-2 crew in the launch access arm at the NASA Kennedy Space Center, at the launch pad. From left: mission specialist Ali Alqarni, commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner and mission specialist Rayyanah Barnawi.(Image credit: Axiom Space)
Axiom Space will send its second commercial crew to the International Space Station no earlier than Sunday (May 21), and you can follow along with their journey below in photos.
Houston-based Axiom Space's second crewed mission to space, called Ax-2, will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and inside a Crew Dragon spacecraft. Liftoff is set for Sunday (May 21) at 5:37 p.m. EDT (2137 GMT), and you can watch live here at Space.com, via NASA and SpaceX.
Riding to space on Ax-2 will be commander Peggy Whitson (a retired NASA astronaut), U.S. pilot John Shoffner, Saudi mission specialist and fighter pilot Ali Alqarni, and mission specialist and research technician Rayyanah Barnawi, who will become the first Saudi woman in space.
Axiom's first crewed mission to space, Ax-1, sent a crew to space for 17 days in April 2022. Ax-2 is expected to spend eight days docked to the International Space Station.
