See the 1st trailer for 'Stowaway,' Netflix's newest sci-fi film

Netflix's newest sci-fi movie "Stowaway" finally has a trailer.

According to the official description, "on a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

The unintended stowaway seems to be an systems engineer, played by Shamier Anderson, who appears to have the shock of his life when he's discovered unconscious in a crawlspace and doesn't realize he was onboard when the spacecraft launched and began its two-year mission.

Damaged life support systems can't support the whole crew on a two-year Mars mission in "Stowaway" (Image credit: Netflix)

However, the life support has been irreparably damaged and there is only enough oxygen for three people — and not a crew of four, as they seem to have unexpectedly found themselves with. What follows seems to be the story of their struggle to survive.

Joining Anderson is Anna Kendrick, sci-fi veteran Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and the awesome Toni Collette. It's directed by Joe Penna and looks to have some high-quality production design.

According to IMDb , the screenplay was written before Penna's respectable feature debut "Arctic" and that film was originally intended to be set on Mars and connected to "Stowaway," but the setting was changed once " The Martian " began production.

Netflix produces some hit and miss original movies, some are excruciating and others deserve Academy Award nominations, but we are sponges for sci-fi, so we always welcome more. Moreover, this has a respectable cast and an original story.

"Stowaway" drops on Netflix on April 22.

