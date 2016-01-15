'The Martian' Nabs 7 Oscar Nominations

Matt Damon plays NASA astronaut Mark Watney in ”The Martian," which has been nominated for six Oscars.

"The Martian" is poised to take home some more awards-season hardware.

The sci-fi epic snagged seven Oscar nominations today (Jan. 14), just four days after winning Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Actor (both, somewhat puzzlingly, in the comedy/musical movie category).

"The Martian" got Oscar nods for Best Picture, Best Actor (Matt Damon), Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay. (The film is basd on the best-selling novel of the same name by Andy Weir.)

The Oscars, formally known as the Academy Awards, are given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The winners will be announced during a live broadcast on Feb. 28.

"The Martian" stars Damon as fictional NASA astronaut Mark Watney, who is stranded and presumed dead on the Red Planet after a powerful windstorm. Watney must use his wits and scientific smarts to stay alive by himself on Mars and find a way to contact NASA, so the agency can mount a rescue mission.

The film opened in theaters throughout the United States on Oct. 2 and came out on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

"The Revenant" — like "The Martian," a survival story, but set in the American West in the 1820s — led all films in Oscar nominations, with 12. To see a complete list of all 2015 nominees, check out the Oscars website here: http://oscar.go.com

[Editor's Note: This article previously stated that "The Martian" was nominated for six Oscars. It is nominated for seven.]

