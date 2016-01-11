'The Martian' Wins 2 Golden Globe Awards

"The Martian" won two Golden Globe awards Sunday evening (Jan. 10), just two days before the sci-fi epic's release on DVD and Blu-ray.

"The Martian" won for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (yes, the harrowing tale of survival against long odds is apparently a comedy), and star Matt Damon took home the Best Actor hardware in the same category.

Director Ridley Scott was also nominated for a Golden Globe, but he lost out to Alejandro González Iñárritu, who helmed "The Revenant."

NASA officials and researchers advised Scott and other movie team members, helping to make "The Martian" as believable and scientifically accurate as possible. (The agency also promoted the film, as a way to help publicize NASA's real-life crewed Mars plans, which involve sending astronauts to the Red Planet by the end of the 2030s.)

The space agency congratulated Damon after his win.

"Congrats Matt Damon on ‪#GoldenGlobes win for ‪#TheMartian! Learn about our #JourneytoMars: go.nasa.gov/1OcYraA," NASA officials said via the agency's Twitter account, @NASA, on Sunday.

‪"The Martian" stars Damon as fictional NASA astronaut Mark Watney, who is stranded and presumed dead on a Red Planet outpost after a powerful windstorm. All alone on Mars, Watney must work to stay alive and find a way to communicate with NASA so the agency can mount a rescue mission.

The film was released in theaters across the United States in October, and it comes out on DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow (Jan. 12).

The Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to recognize outstanding films and television shows from around the world. The 73rd annual Golden Globes ceremony, which was hosted by Ricky Gervais, was broadcast live Sunday.

"The Martian" will also likely be nominated for multiple Academy Awards (also known as Oscars). Oscar nominations will be announced Thursday (Jan. 14), and the Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Feb. 28.

Follow Mike Wall on Twitter @michaeldwall and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.