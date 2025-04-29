See a wafer-thin crescent moon leapfrog Jupiter this week

News
By published

Simply look to the western sky after sunset.

an illustration of a barely-visible moon in the night sky beside a pale yellow dot labeled &quot;jupiter&quot;
The crescent moon can be seen close to Jupiter in the night sky on April 30. (Image credit: Starry Night.)

The delicate form of the crescent moon is set to draw close to the planet Jupiter in the post-sunset sky on April 29, before later making its closest approach to the gas giant from the perspective of Earth on April 30.

Earth's moon is currently emerging from its April 27 new moon phase, during which it passed between the sun and Earth, causing its shadow-drenched disk to be temporarily lost from sight in the sun's glare. In the coming days the moon will form a waxing crescent, which will grow steadily larger in the run-up to its first quarter phase, which will happen on Sunday, May 4.

On the night of April 29, Earth's celestial companion will appear as a slender crescent in the western sky after sunset, with only its most extreme lower right edge directly illuminated by our star's light from the perspective of viewers in the Northern Hemisphere. At this time, Jupiter can be seen as a bright magnitude -1.83 point of light shining in the constellation Taurus to the upper left of the crescent moon, while Mars will be visible higher in the south western sky.

It may be possible at this time to see the shadowed regions of the lunar surface softly lit by sunlight bouncing off Earth's surface onto the (relatively) nearby moon. This phenomenon, known as Earthshine, is capable of revealing the presence of dark features on the lunar surface known as mare, which formed billions of years ago when oceans of lava flows on the still cooling moon solidified to form vast basins of basaltic rock.

The crescent moon is sure to make for a lovely, if fleeting, sight on the night of April 29, when it will be visible for just a few hours in the post sunset sky before slipping below the horizon at around 10:30 pm EDT for skywatchers in New York.

The pair will be easier to spot on April 30, when the moon jumps to the upper right of Jupiter in the western sky. The moon is set to make its closest approach to Jupiter at 12:54 EDT (1654 GMT), at which point there will be just a little over 5 degrees separating the two bodies in the sky, according to the stargazing site in-the-sky.org.

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

Celestron - NexStar 4SE Telescope

(Image credit: Amazon)

Want to see the moon or Jupiter up close? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of celestial objects. For a more in-depth look at our Celestron NexStar 4SE review.

While this will occur while the sun is still very much in the sky for viewers in America, the duo will still make for a magnificent view in the post sunset sky. The bright magnitude 1.61 star Elnath - which forms one of the two horns in the constellation Taurus - will serve as a perfect bonus viewing target for the night of April 30, when it will be separated by less than a degree from the moon's shadowed surface.

The moon will set progressively later in the runup to its first quarter phase, while Jupiter will set around three minutes earlier each night throughout May.

Interested in exploring the solar system for yourself? Our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stargazing

Newly launched NASA satellites open eyes to start studying 'auroral electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere

Faint Neptune joins Venus and Saturn to form a planetary triangle in the pre-dawn sky on April 28

40-year-old spy satellite photos are helping find forgotten land mines in Cambodia
See more latest
Most Popular
Some new survey areas in Cambodia that have been outlined for future work and/or full landmine clearance, thanks to declassified imagery from U.S. spy satellites.
40-year-old spy satellite photos are helping find forgotten land mines in Cambodia
A SpaceX Falcon 9 roket launches 23 Starlink satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 28, 2025.
Brand-new Falcon 9 rocket sends 23 Starlink satellites to orbit on SpaceX's 2nd launch of the day (video)
a rocket blasts off against a hazy sky
Amazon launches 27 satellites to begin building huge 'Project Kuiper' internet constellation (video)
The Arianespace Vega-C rocket during launch on April 29, 2025 launch.
European forest-monitoring satellite heads toward orbit on 4th-ever launch of Vega-C rocket (video)
smoke emanating from a large wildfire is seen spreading for miles as imaged by a satellite in Earth orbit
Pine Barrens ablaze as seen from orbit | Space photo of the day for April 28, 2025
a rocket launches aganist a blue sky
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 1st of 2 planned Starlink launches in 2 days, lands booster at sea (video)
an astronaut in a white space suit smiles and gives a thumbs up as he is carried across a field in a chair immediately after landing on earth
'I didn't look too good because I didn't feel too good': NASA astronaut Don Pettit explains why he seemed so unwell after landing (video)
The Shenzhou 19 astronauts hand control of China&#039;s Tiangong space station over to their Shenzhou 20 counterparts during a ceremony on April 27, 2025.
China's Shenzhou 20 astronauts take control of Tiangong space station (video)
Screenshot from The Outer Worlds 2
The Outer Worlds 2: Release window, trailers, story details & everything else we know
A purple haze above the NYC skyline. The moon looks quite small compared to the haze.
Scientists find giant, hidden gas cloud only 300 light-years away: 'This cloud is literally glowing in the dark'