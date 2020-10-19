NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe will snag a piece of an asteroid Tuesday! Here's how to watch.

NASA will broadcast an epic "touch and go" on Tuesday (Oct. 20) as a spacecraft descends toward an asteroid called Bennu to pick up a precious sample of dust, and you can watch it all live online.

The events start today (Oct. 19) with a series of preview briefings by scientists with the OSIRIS-REx mission to Bennu. They begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and run throughout the day, covering the mission's science, planetary defense against asteroids and more. You can watch it all here and on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of NASA TV.

On Tuesday, live coverage of the descent of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, known more formally as the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, will start at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on NASA Television. You can also catch the action on the OSIRIS-REx Twitter feed , where you can ask questions of the landing team using the hashtag #ToBennuandBack.

Related: OSIRIS-REx: NASA's asteroid sample-return mission in pictures

If all goes to plan, the spacecraft will depart from orbit around 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT) and do its sample collection on the surface at 6:12 p.m. EDT (2212 GMT), according to a NASA statement . The landing is just one of several events that NASA will broadcast to give information about the mission.

Here are the other things the agency has planned. All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

Monday, Oct. 19

1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT): Asteroid science and planetary defense media teleconference

Asteroid science and media teleconference 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT): Science and engineering televised briefing

Science and engineering televised briefing 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. (event begins at 5 p.m.) – Live Social Media Question-and-Answer Session, airing on NASA TV

Tuesday, Oct. 20

1:20 to 6:30 p.m. – Live stream animation displaying OSIRIS-REx’s sample collection activities in real time.

– Live stream animation displaying OSIRIS-REx’s sample collection activities in real time. 5 to 6:30 p.m. – Live broadcast from Lockheed Martin of OSIRIS-REx’s descent to the surface of Bennu and attempt at sample collection.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT): Post-sampling news conference with release of new images

Post-sampling news conference with release of new images 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. – A NASA Science Live episode will air with team members answering live questions from the public about TAG, OSIRIS-REx, and asteroid science. Use #ToBennuAndBack to participate.

Virtual NASA Social

NASA also will host a #ToBennuAndBack Virtual NASA Social. More details are available after putting your RSVP in a Facebook event , which will provide social media updates. Participants will be able to interact with fellow space enthusiasts, virtually tour the asteroid and receive a NASA Social badge, among other activities, NASA said.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.