See the moon and Venus dance together in Wednesday evening's sky

As far as celestial objects in the night sky go, the moon is by far the brightest, with Venus coming in a distant second. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), you'll be able to spot the two making a close approach.

That approach, technically called an appulse, will be visible Wednesday from New York between 7:52 a.m. EST (1252 GMT) and 7:59 p.m. EST (0059 GMT on Feb. 23), according to skywatching site In-the-Sky.org (opens in new tab). Of course, the majority of that period is during daylight hours, which will make observing the appulse a little tricky. But since the sun sets at 5:38 p.m. EST (2238 GMT) in New York City, that gives you a few hours in the evening for solid viewing.

At the same time as the appulse, the moon and Venus will also reach conjunction, which happens when they share the same right ascension (basically, a celestial body's "east-west" position in the sky).

The moon will be just two days old — an extremely thin crescent moon — but it will still appear at magnitude minus 9.7 in terms of brightness. Venus, on the other hand, will be at magnitude minus 4.0. Venus is so bright thanks to its thick, cloud-filled atmosphere that reflects much of the sunlight that reaches it. (On the magnitude scale used by astronomers, lower numbers indicate brighter objects.)

Jupiter is the next brightest celestial body in the night sky, and on Wednesday, it will be at magnitude minus 2.12. The planet will also be near the moon — in fact, the moon will be sandwiched between Jupiter and Venus. ( On March 1 , the two planets will make their closest approach.)

