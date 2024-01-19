Use the moon to find Uranus in the night sky tonight

An illustration of the night sky on Jan. 19, 2024 showing the moon in close proximity to Uranus.

The moon makes for a handy guide to locate Uranus in the night sky tonight (Jan. 19).

The elusive Uranus, the second-most distant planet in our solar system, will be just a few degrees away from the moon, making tonight an excellent time to get a glimpse of the ice giant.

To see Uranus beside the moon, look high in the eastern sky at sunset. Uranus will appear as a blue-green orb, found to the moon's lower right (or celestial south-southwest). Binoculars with high magnification should be able to resolve it, but a telescope will make it much easier.

During the meetup with Uranus, the eight-day-old moon will be 69.9% illuminated as it waxes towards the first full moon of 2024, January's Wolf Moon, which occurs on Jan. 25.

Uranus will be fairly dim at magnitude 5.7, while the moon will be quite bright and impossible to miss, shining at magnitude -10.94. (Negative numbers indicate particularly bright objects in the night sky.)

The brightness of the moon means Uranus will be easier to see if you hide the moon just beyond the upper edge of your binoculars' field of view, or if you use a telescope for an up-close look. While you're gazing up there, find the medium-bright star Botein (Delta Arietis), which will appear between the moon and Uranus. It can also be used to help guide you to Uranus when the moon isn't nearby as it will be tonight.

The moon and Uranus will appear in the Taurus constellation, which contains the skywatching favorite M45, the Pleiades star cluster. Nearby will also be Jupiter, which will be in between the aquatic constellations of Cetus, the Whale, and Pisces, the Fishes.

An illustration of the night sky on Jan. 19, 2024. In the center of the image can be seen the moon close to Uranus. To the right of them is Jupiter, above Cetus and to the left of Pisces. The Taurus constellation and Pleiades star cluster are to the left of the moon. (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

