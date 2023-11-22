This Max Black Friday deal for $2.99 will get you 6 months of streaming at 70% off

You can watch the entire run of Tom Hanks' From Earth To The Moon and save 70% this Black Friday.

The streaming service Max is home to tons of science fiction, fantasy and some epic space TV series ("From Earth To The Moon," anyone?) and right now, you can great a great deal for Black Friday.

You can get Max for just $2.99 a month for 6 months (with ads) for Black Friday through Nov. 27.

Max, formerly HBO Max, is where you'll find recent smash movie hits like "Barbie" alongside the spectacularly animated and deep TV series "Scavengers Reign," which I just finished watching and can't wait to see season two. The sci-fi disaster film "Moonfall" (yes, the one where they launch a mothballed space shuttle in 30 minutes) just dropped, too, so there's a wide variety to choose from.

Normally, a Max subscription with ads - the basic plan - will cost you about $9.99 a month, but this deal will cut that down by 70%. You'll pay $18 instead of $60 for your first 6 months, saving you $42.

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month You can save 70% on the Max streaming service with ads and unlock access to thousands of movies, TV shows, live sports and Max originals. But at before Nov. 27!

The depth of programming on Max is hard to match. The mashup of Warner Bros. and Discovery TV shows and movies that funnel into Max means that you can find all your favorite DC superhero films and shows alongside "House of the Dragon," "Game of Thrones" or reality shows like "Wipeout" and more.

You can also find "Doctor Who," which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and full runs of "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory" and other TV hits. I've had a subscription to Max since it was still HBO Max and never come up empty when I'm looking to get my sci-fi fix. (Did I mention "Scavengers Reign" is excellent? Because it really is.) "From Earth To The Moon," Tom Hanks' epic 10-part docudrama series of NASA's push to the Apollo 11 moon landing based on Andrew Chaikin's book of the same name, is my top pick.

Key Specs: You'll get 6 months of Max streaming service at $2.99 a month. This basic plan includes ads, but includes a live sports add-on for a limited time.

Consensus: Max is a great streaming service if you're looking for a one-stop shop for TV and film, including superhero and fantasy shows from Warner Bros. and documentaries from the Discovery network.

Buy if: You're looking for a deep library of new and classic films, TV shows, documentaries and original programming.

Don't buy if: You already have a Max subscription through your cable TV service, or you're looking for a Black Friday deal that last a full year.

Alternative models: If Max isn't right for you, there are plenty of other streaming deals out there right now. You can also get 6 months of Hulu for just 99 cents a month right now and save 87%, or land 12 months of Peacock for just $1.99 a month. Paramount Plus, the home of all things Star Trek, is also on offer for 67% off at $1.99 a month for the first 3 months, the shortest of the streaming Black Friday deals so far.

