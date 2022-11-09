Fly around a home on Mars in this exclusive clip from the sci-fi series 'Circuit Breakers' on Apple TV+

"Have my flight plan, ready to rock."

And with that, Cricket takes the controls in this exclusive clip from the new Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) anthology series "Circuit Breakers."

The futuristic kids' show, which begins streaming (opens in new tab) Friday (Nov. 11), "uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up." In "No Place Like Home," the series' seventh episode from which this clip is taken, Cricket (actress Maya McNair of "Clarice") and her family prepare to host visitors to their self-sustaining home on Mars, but a storm jeopardizes their plans and safety, as well as their environmental studies for the survival of Earth.

Sophia Walker, Alex Paxton-Beesley and Maya McNair in episode 7 of "Circuit Breakers," premiering Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

In the video, Cricket uses a drone to inspect the exterior of her habitat on the Red Planet.

"Solar panels clear of sand... communications tower operational," Cricket reports as her mom oversees her flying.

Each half-hour installment of "Circuit Breakers" includes a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and their families asking themselves how they would act in each situation. Other episodes in the seven-part series center around themes such a robotic clones, medical augmentations, memory alterations and freezing time.

Created by Melody Fox ("R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour"), with executive producer Matt Hastings ("The Handmaid's Tale") directing three episodes from the season, including the pilot, "Circuit Breakers" features cast members Callan Farris ("Grimcutty"), Nathaniel Buescher ("APB"), Veda Cienfuegos ("Undone"), Cole Keriazakos ("Southside"), Maz Jobrani ("Immigrant"), Cale Ferrin ("Endlings"), Quincy Kirkwood ("Y: The Last Man"), Arielle Halili ("Less Than Kosher"), Gavin MacIver-Wright ("Odd Squad: Mobile Unit") and Khiyla Aynne ("13: The Musical").

Maya McNair, Sophia Walker and Alex Paxton-Beesley in episode 7 of "Circuit Breakers," premiering Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Sophia Walker (Y: The Last Man"") and Alex Paxton-Beesley ("Murdoch Mysteries") appear alongside McNair in "No Place Like Home."

As the clip comes to an end, Cricket's mom congratulates her on her top-notch piloting.

"Nice work, Maverick."

"Who?" replies Cricket.

"Circuit Breakers (opens in new tab)" premieres on Friday, Nov. 11 on the Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) streaming service.