Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 with new Disney featurette

Since it premiered on Disney+ back in November of 2019, "The Mandalorian" has enflamed "Star Wars" fans' desires for more heroic tales in the galaxy far, far away after polarizing responses to the previous three "Star Wars" feature films.

Resurrecting those passionate feelings towards the characters and locations that first bubbled up out of the fertile imagination of George Lucas, "The Mandalorian" has quickly become the streaming service's flagship series beloved by all generations eager to dive into a third outing starting March 1.

To encapsulate the constellation of emotions entwined in Disney+'s most valuable property, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released a new featurette to prime viewers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3.

Fans go nuts for "The Mandalorian's" Pedro Pascal! (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This poignant preview includes comments from Lucasfilm Chief Kathleen Kennedy, series creator/showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch"), clips of stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Mark Hamill, and genuine fan reactions from past Star Wars Celebrations, "The Mandalorian" podcasts, and tearful online viewing parties that reveal the show's intense following.

"It is this mix of incredible talent and everyone just bringing it, week after week," says executive producer Rick Famuyiwa in the video.

Also included to rouse interest in Season 3 is a touching montage of images showing how "The Mandalorian" became a global sensation, with an explosion of Baby Yoda merchandising across the marketing spectrum that made the little green alien named Grogu a certified galactic superstar.

A battle-ready scene from "The Mandalorian" Season 3. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Exiled from his tribe for removing his helmet and showing his face in Season 2, this upcoming adventure has Mando and Grogu streaking towards the planet Mandalore, where the shamed warrior must redeem himself in the Living Waters as seen in the latest teasers and trailers.

Besides Pascal returning to play the show's titular bounty hunter, "The Mandalorian" Season 3 also stars Katie Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in unnamed cameos, Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuill, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

"The Mandalorian" rockets into its eight-episode Season 3 beginning March 1 on Disney+.