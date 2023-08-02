'Loki' Season 2 trailer reveals the god of mischief skipping through timelines

"Loki," Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe solo spinoff, had its fair share of admirers for its six-episode debut season that ended in July of 2021. Apparently the House of Mouse and Marvel Studios heartily agreed and greenlit a second season that is now slated to start airing exclusively on Disney+ on Oct. 6, 2023.

Marvel Entertainment just dropped an new action-injected trailer for "Loki" Season 2 that finds Tom Hiddleston's trickster superhero time-skipping his way around the universe, stuck in a maddening cycle of temporal leaps between past and present.

Here we see Hiddleston back to inhabit the title role as the Asgardian God of Mischief alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius and a kooky new Time Variance employee played by Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"). There's even a flash of Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, a Kang the Conqueror variant.

"Loki's" narrative rolls out after the events seen in "Avengers: Endgame," and centers around the antihero's gig with the Time Variance Authority to hunt nefarious superhero iterations causing mayhem in alternate timelines of the multiverse.

"Loki" Season 2 Poster. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'Loki' Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Besides Hiddleston and Wilson, additional returning actors include Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, and Rafael Casal, with newcomers Ke Huy Quan and "Game of Thrones'" Kate Dickie joining the cast.

"Loki" Season 2 is another six-episode miniseries written by returning scribes Eric Martin. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are also signed on to each direct one episode apiece this year. Michael Waldron still serves as Loki's creator and showrunner. Hiddleston, Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito and Kevin Feige are listed as the series' executive producers.

"Loki" Season 2 streams on Disney+ beginning Oct. 6.