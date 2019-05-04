Lego 'Star Wars' Minifigures Through the Years in Photos

The annual "Star Wars Day" holiday, May the Fourth, is a wonderful time to look back at the 40-plus years of franchise history that has inspired fans throughout the world. We now have three sets of Hollywood movies, several television shows, and countless comic books, costumes and other merchandise to inspire us.

And of course, there are the Lego Star Wars building sets and minifigures — dozens upon dozens of them. Just like the Lego Millennium Falcon has changed with time, so have the minifigures that represent Luke Skywalker and his fellow characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Click through this gallery to see how some of the most iconic Lego Star Wars minifigures have evolved over the last 20 years.

Related: The History of Lego's Millennium Falcon: A Photo Timeline