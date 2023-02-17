1st private Launcher space tug fails after launching on SpaceX rocket

By Brett Tingley
published

Launcher plans to launch additional missions later this year, on SpaceX's Transporter-8 in June and Transporter-9 in October.

An illustration of a Launcher Orbiter SN1 after separating from a rocket's upper stage.
An illustration of a Launcher Orbiter SN1 after separating from a rocket's upper stage. (Image credit: Launcher)

Space launch startup Launcher said its first spacecraft, which launched on a SpaceX rocket last month, has failed.

The Launcher Orbiter SN1, the company's first spacecraft, launched on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission, which took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last month carrying 114 satellites to orbit — the second-most spacecraft ever launched on a single mission. Transporter-6 was SpaceX's 200th flight and deployed a wide variety of payloads, including a Space Force weather cubesat and a prototype solar sail designed by French firm Gama.

At least one of the mission's payloads has now been confirmed to have failed. In a statement (opens in new tab) published Thursday (Feb. 16), Launcher said that its Orbiter SN1 spacecraft stopped operating due to a loss of power and control. "Unfortunately, after that time period, the vehicle stopped operating as we were not able to generate power from our solar panels due to an orientation control issue caused by a fault in our GPS antenna system," Launcher said in the statement.

Related: Space startup Launcher to fly an orbital platform filled with cubesats on a SpaceX rocket in 2022

In the statement outlining the failure, Launcher calls Orbiter SN1 a "high delta-v capable space tug," with delta-v referring to the craft's ability to change trajectory or velocity. 

On the company's website (opens in new tab), Launcher writes that Orbiter can "perform any combination of maneuvers to modify your orbit and precisely place individual satellites in their exact locations." This capability allows Launcher to place satellites into precise orbits not constrained by their particular launch rideshare, enabling their customers more flexibility in choosing their satellites' final orbits.

RELATED STORIES:

—  SpaceX launches 114 satellites and nails rocket landing in its landmark 200th flight

 —  SpaceX launches 1st European solar sail on Transporter 6 mission

 —  Tiny Space Force weather cubesat went up on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Following the failure, Launcher stated it will redesign its GPS radio and antenna subsystems for future flights to ensure that this issue does not reoccur. The company also said it has "improved Orbiter's battery charger to allow charging and recovery in nearly all spacecraft anomalous events as well as doubled the battery capacity."

Launcher plans to launch additional missions later this year, on SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission in June and Transporter-9 in October.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley (opens in new tab). Follow us @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab), or on Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab). 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Editor, Space.com

Brett is a science and technology journalist who is curious about emerging concepts in spaceflight and aerospace, alternative launch concepts, anti-satellite technologies, and uncrewed systems. Brett's work has appeared on The War Zone at TheDrive.com, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery, and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett is a working musician, a hobbyist electronics engineer and cosplayer, an avid LEGO fan, and enjoys hiking and camping throughout the Appalachian Mountains with his wife and two children. 