FAA grounds Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket until failure investigation is complete

"A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety."

earth can be seen behind metallic tubing and wires on the outside of a spacecraft
View from the upper stage of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket during its sixth-ever launch on April 29, 2025, which ended in failure. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace/NSF via YouTube)

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket has been grounded until further notice.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is requiring an investigation into Alpha's latest flight, an April 29 launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base that ended in failure.

"A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety," the agency wrote in an update the day of the mishap. "In addition, Firefly may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements."

The April 29 mission, which Firefly called "Message in a Booster," was the sixth to date for the two-stage, 96.7-foot-tall (29.6-meter-tall) Alpha. The rocket was supposed to deliver a prototype version of Lockheed Martin's LM 400 multi-mission satellite bus to low Earth orbit, but that didn't happen.

Just after its two stages separated, Alpha suffered a mishap "that led to the loss of the Lightning engine nozzle extension, substantially reducing the engine’s thrust," Firefly wrote in a post-launch update. (Alpha's upper stage is powered by a single Lightning engine.)

"Initial indications showed Alpha's upper stage reached 320 km [199 miles] in altitude," the company added. "However, upon further assessment, the team learned the upper stage did not reach orbital velocity, and the stage and payload have now safely impacted the Pacific Ocean in a cleared zone north of Antarctica."

a white rocket flies through a clear blue sky above a plume of fire

Firefly Aerospace launches the "Message in a Booster" mission on its Alpha rocket on April 29, 2025 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace/NSF via YouTube)
Firefly will lead the mishap investigation, though the FAA will be involved "in every step" and must approve the company's final report, according to the agency.

Alpha debuted in September 2021. Just two of its six flights have been fully successful.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

