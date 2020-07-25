Kevin Hart and the UAE join forces for 'Mars Shot' contest

In the new contest "Mars Shot," Kevin Hart is collaborating with the UAE to inspire dreamers around the world. This global view of Mars consists of about 100 Viking Orbiter images.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has partnered with the United Arab Emirates for the "Mars Shot" contest to "make your wildest dreams come true," Hart explains in a video on the contest website.

"Mars Shot" is a global digital campaign that invited people from around the world to apply to "share one inspiring dream for a chance to make it happen," the contest's website reads. "Unleash your imagination and reach for the stars. Let's make the impossible, possible," it continues.

"I am now in a position in my life where I'm all about inspiring, motivating, dreaming, accomplishing," Hart explained in a video on the site. He went on to explain that he partnered with the UAE, which just successfully launched its first interplanetary mission, a Mars orbiter called Hope, for this initiative, which asks people around the world to dream up their own "Mars Shot."

A "Mars Shot," Hart explained, "means dreaming so big that you can't see it here. That dream is so big that it's out there where Mars is. It's way, way out there."

"Whatever you think that your dream is, I want you to take a step past that. Take a step past that dream and go bigger," he said.

For the contest, applicants submitted videos of themselves explaining what their "Mars Shot," or big idea for the world, is and why they should win.

Of these applicants, 15 were chosen and the public was given the chance to vote for who they wanted to win and whose "Mars Shot" they wanted to see executed. these applicants are a number of artists, storytellers and more.

One of these 15 finalists is actually a space chef — analog astronaut Sian Proctor whose "Mars Shot" is to "eliminate hunger and food waste on Earth," by using space food technologies.

Voting for these finalists ends today (July 25), and on Aug. 5, three winners will be announced. And what do they win? Well, according to Hart, they win their "Mars Shot" dream.

"My partners and I will do what we do best: make it happen," he explained.

You can vote for your favorite finalist here.

