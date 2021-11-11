Look up to see the moon near Jupiter in the night sky tonight. Here's how.

The crescent moon will shine with a brilliant Venus and the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 shortly after sunset in the southwestern sky. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Look up tonight (Nov. 11) to see the moon skate past Jupiter in the night sky.

The moon has been on a planetary tour across the sky this entire week, first gliding past Venus, then Saturn and finally Jupiter, which it will pass tonight. The moon is currently in its first-quarter phase, so it will appear as a "half-moon," or half-illuminated in the night sky.

The pair will snuggle up close as the moon appears to slowly pass the gaseous planet, appearing just 4 degrees apart, according to Forbes. (Your clenched fist held at arm's length covers about 10 degrees of sky.)

Skywatchers might also enjoy "shooting stars" in the night sky tonight, as the Taurid meteor shower continues. The annual meteor shower began around Sept. 7 and will stretch through Dec. 10. The event is a result of Earth passing through the trail of debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke.

After tonight's conjunction (an astronomical term that refers to when two objects look close together in the night sky), Jupiter will continue to put on a show for skywatchers as the planet will appear to draw closer to Saturn in the night sky through early December.

Keep an eye out next week as well: On Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, the moon will drift into Earth's shadow, creating a partial lunar eclipse lasting a few hours overnight. Our Beaver Moon lunar eclipse guide has details on the moon event.

This map shows the visibility of the partial lunar eclipse on Nov. 18-19, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific Region. For those in the U.S. on the East Coast, the eclipse will peak at 4 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), or 1 a.m. on the West Coast, according to NASA.

