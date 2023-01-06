James Webb Space Telescope spies Milky Way mimics that could challenge theories of galaxy evolution

James Webb Space Telescope keeps surprising us.
A key advantage of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is its ability to peer deep into the past. By looking in the infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum, it's able to see light that has taken billions of years to reach us, stretched out by the expanding universe along its journey.
JWST's specialized eyes on the universe recently revealed yet another surprise —multiple galaxies that look like our Milky Way, but from between 8 and 11 billion years in the past when the universe was much younger.
New research described in a statement from UT Austin (opens in new tab) presents observations from the JWST Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (opens in new tab) showing galaxies with stellar bars, straight lines of stars stretching from galactic centers to their outer disks, at this time in the young universe. The discovery could "require scientists to refine their theories of galaxy evolution," according to the statement.
Related: 12 amazing James Webb Space Telescope discoveries of 2022
"I took one look at these data, and I said, 'We are dropping everything else!'" Shardha Jogee, an astronomer at UT Austin, said in the statement.
This is the first time stellar bars have been observed in such young galaxies, challenging existing models of how galaxies form and grow. They may also help astronomers answer existing questions about galaxies, such as how supermassive black holes in galactic centers grow and how galaxies get enough material to make stars in their centers, known as the supply chain problem.
"For this study, we are looking at a new regime where no one had used this kind of data or done this kind of quantitative analysis before," added lead author Yuchen Guo. "So everything is new. It's like going into a forest that nobody has ever gone into."
Jogee added that these stellar bars could "solve the supply chain problem in galaxies."
"Just like we need to bring raw material from the harbor to inland factories that make new products, a bar powerfully transports gas into the central region where the gas is rapidly converted into new stars at a rate typically 10 to 100 times faster than in the rest of the galaxy," Jogee explained.
This discovery is yet another testament to the extraordinary capabilities of NASA's new workhorse space telescope, and a step towards understanding how galaxies like our Milky Way came to be.
The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters (opens in new tab).
Follow Briley Lewis on Twitter at @briles_34 (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).
ref - First Look at z > 1 Bars in the Rest-Frame Near-Infrared with JWST Early CEERS Imaging, https://arxiv.org/abs/2210.08658, 12-Dec-2022.
"Stellar bars are key drivers of secular evolution in galaxies and can be effectively studied using rest-frame near-infrared (NIR) images, which trace the underlying stellar mass and are less impacted by dust and star formation than rest-frame UV or optical images. We leverage the power of JWST CEERS NIRCam images to present the first quantitative identification and characterization of stellar bars at z>1 based on rest-frame NIR F444W images of high resolution (~1.3 kpc at z ~ 1-3). We identify stellar bars in these images using quantitative criteria based on ellipse fits. For this pilot study, we present six examples of robustly identified bars at z>1 with spectroscopic redshifts, including the two highest redshift bars at ~2.136 and 2.312 quantitatively identified and characterized to date. The stellar bars at z ~ 1.1-2.3 presented in our study have projected semi-major axes of ~2.9-4.3 kpc and projected ellipticities of ~0.41-0.53 in the rest-frame NIR. The barred host galaxies have stellar masses ~ 1×10^10 to 2×10^11 M⊙, star formation rates of ~ 21-295 M⊙ yr^−1, and several have potential nearby companions. Our finding of bars at z ~1.1-2.3 demonstrates the early onset of such instabilities and supports simulations where bars form early in massive dynamically cold disks. It also suggests that if these bars at lookback times of 8-10 Gyr survive out to present epochs, bar-driven secular processes may operate over a long time and have a significant impact on some galaxies by z ~ 0."
My observation. The March issue of Sky & Telescope has a report on spiral galaxies. "14 Where Do Spirals Come From? Spiral galaxies are ubiquitous in the nearby universe, yet we still don’t know how their patterns arise." "By Monica Young" It seems the need for recycling spiral arms over billions of years is acute and density waves must recreate spiral arms regularly, but they will look different too at different ages. However, spiral galaxies as seen by JWST out to 11 billion light years, is well beyond *nearby*. Using cosmology calculators, z=3.0 is about 11.5 Gly distance. Trouble here in BB cosmology? I note another report from concerning JWST spiral galaxies seen too.
https://forums.space.com/threads/james-webb-space-telescope-spots-rare-red-spiral-galaxies-in-the-early-universe.59187/