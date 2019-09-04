In Photos: Hurricane Dorian from Space in Astronaut and Satellite Views

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: NASA Worldview/EOSDIS/NASA) The NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of Tropical Storm Dorian on Aug. 26, 2019. At the time, the tropical storm was approaching the Leeward Islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: NOAA) NOAA's GOES-East satellite spotted Tropical Storm Dorian over the Caribbean Sea on Aug. 27, 2019. At the time, it was approaching Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: NASA Worldview/EOSDIS/NASA) NASA's Terra satellite captured this view of Dorian on Aug. 28, 2019 at at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), shortly before the tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane.

Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory/NOAA/NESDIS) NASA's GOES-16 weather satellite acquired data for this natural-color image of Hurricane Dorian on Aug. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). Hurricane Dorian was a Category 1 storm at the time, and it strengthened to a Category 2 later that night.

Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) This photograph was shot by an astronaut at the International Space Station on Aug. 29, 2019 at 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT), when the Category 1 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (135 km) per hour.

Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: AstroDrewMorgan/Twitter ) NASA astronaut Drew Morgan took this photo of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Aug. 29, 2019, as the storm traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: CIRA/NOAA) Hurricane Dorian's eye is clearly visible from space in this view from NOAA's GOES-East satellite, taken on Aug. 31, 2019. At the time, Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane.

Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano shared this view of Category 4 Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Aug. 31, 2019. "Staring into the eye of the storm," he wrote on Twitter.

Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano shared this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 1, 2019.

Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: Lauren Dauphin/NASA Earth Observatory/NOAA/NESDIS) NASA's Aqua satellite captured this natural-color image of Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), when it was a Category 5 storm. The eye of the storm was directly over the island of Great Abaco in the northern Bahamas.

Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: NOAA) The eye of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, dominates this view from NOAA's GOES-East satellite as the storm approached the Abaco Islands in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 2019.

Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano shared this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 1, 2019. Full Story: Astronaut Zooms In on Hurricane Dorian, Now a Category 4 Storm, in These Space Station Photos

Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano shared this close-up view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 1, 2019.

Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano shared this close-up view of the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 1, 2019.

Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: ESA) An image from the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite features Hurricane Dorian as it pummels the Bahamas as a Category 4 storm, on Sept. 2, 2019 at 11:16 a.m. EDT (15:16 GMT).

Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Astro_Christina/Twitter) NASA astronaut Christina Koch captured this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019. Full Story: Astronauts in Space 'Feel the Power' of Hurricane Dorian as NASA's Florida Spaceport Braces for the Storm

Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Astro_Christina/Twitter) NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared this photo of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019.

Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: Astro_Christina/Twitter) NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019.

Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Astro_Christina/Twitter) NASA astronaut Christina Koch captured this photo of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019.

Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: AstroHague/Twitter) NASA astronaut Nick Hague shared this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019. "You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above," Hague tweeted.

Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019.

Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: astro_luca/Twitter) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano took this photo of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 3, 2019. "Dorian, its majestic power visible even as we fly away," the astronaut tweeted.