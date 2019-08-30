Trending

Watch Hurricane Dorian in Action in these Gifs NASA and NOAA Took from Space

By Skywatching 

Hurricane Dorian, still barreling towards South Florida, is expected to strengthen from a Category 2 to a Category 3 storm today (Aug. 30), according to the National Hurricane Center. It is even possible that the storm will further intensify to a Category 4, with winds reaching speeds of 140 mph (225 km/h), before hitting the mainland United States, CBS stated. The hurricane has so far forced the closure of NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for Sept. 1 and 2. 

As the storm swells closer to land, satellites operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continue to track its movement and progress. You can see some of the images from those satellite observations below, which have been shared on social media. 

August 30

August 29

August 28

August 27

August 26

