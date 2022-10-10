Stunning Hunter's Moon mesmerizes skywatchers all over the world (photos)

By Tereza Pultarova
published

Photographers captured the moon rising above some of the world's greatest landmarks.

The full Hunter's Moon rises behind the skyline of Brooklyn, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Tower as the sun sets in New York City on October 9, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
The full Hunter's Moon rises behind the skyline of Brooklyn, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Tower as the sun sets in New York City on October 9, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Stunning images of the October full moon rising above some of the world's greatest landmarks have been shared by excited astro-photographers over the weekend as the so-called Hunter's Moon lit up the sky all over the world.

The breathtaking images show the vivid orange disk of the Hunter's Moon appearing giant against the landmarks including New York's Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Istanbul's grand Suleymaniye Mosque. 

The Hunter's full moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox, which marks the arrival of the colder months in the Northern Hemisphere. At higher latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, the moon therefore appeared larger than the full moons of the summer months, as it lingered relatively low above the horizon. Its orange color was also more vivid than usual due to the light-scattering effect of Earth's atmosphere

Full moon rises over Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkye on October 09, 2022
Full moon rises over Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkye on Oct. 09, 2022 (Image credit: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The moon also rose relatively early on the Northern Hemisphere farther from the equator. For New York City observers, the moon rose at 6:34 p.m. local time, about 9 minutes after sunset. It was located in the constellation Pisces, the fishes. Other great global landmarks including Paris' Eiffel Tower had their picture taken with the Hunter's Moon, which rose in the mostly clear sky this weekend to the delight of skywatchers.

Some photographers managed to capture the moon together with the giant planet Jupiter that also graced the night sky over the weekend.

The next full moon will be the Beaver Moon on Nov. 8, the penultimate full moon of 2022. The moon calendar will close with the Cold Moon on Dec. 7.

If you're interested in taking your lunar photography to the next level, our how to photograph the moon, our guide is full of expert tips on techniques, times and tools to help you start taking the most impressive lunar photos you can. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you make sure you capture the best moon images you can no matter your skill level. 

