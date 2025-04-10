April's Full Pink Moon will rise as a 'micromoon' this weekend — what to expect from the smallest full moon of 2025

Skywatchers, get ready for a dazzling lunar display this weekend: April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon or Paschal Moon, will rise on the evening of Saturday, April 12.

While it won't appear pink, this full moon holds a special distinction — it's the smallest full moon of the year, also known as a "micromoon". This is because April's full moon occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth in its orbit (known as apogee), making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual, though the difference may be hard to spot with the naked eye.

The full moon will reach peak illumination at 8:22 p.m. EDT (0022 GMT on April 13), local moonrise and moonset times depend on your location.

Look to the eastern horizon around sunset for the best view. For example, in New York City, the moon rises at 7:30 p.m. EDT, just two minutes before sunset, offering a picture-perfect backdrop of a golden moon climbing into twilight. The moon will be nestled in the constellation Virgo , near the bright blue-white star Spica .

For skywatchers in Central and South America, and parts of southern Africa, this full moon comes with an added treat — the moon will briefly cover Spica in an event called an occultation. The timing varies by location, with the full event visible in places like Buenos Aires, Caracas, and Montevideo.

This full moon also plays a significant role in religious calendars. In the Christian tradition, the Paschal Moon determines the date of Easter, which falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox . In 2025, Easter will be celebrated on April 20.

Two images of the moon captured in May and December 2021 by Soumyadeep Mukherjee in Kolkata, India presents a comparison between the apparent size of the supermoon (left) and the micromoon (right). Both images were captured with the same camera and lens at the same focal length for a "true" comparison of their sizes. (Image credit: Soumyadeep Mukherjee)

Pink moon name

The Full Pink Moon name comes from the moss pink or creeping phlox, one of the first wildflowers to bloom in early spring in North America. It's name rooted in Native American traditions and was popularized by the Old Farmer's Almanac . Other historical names April's full moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish Moon, each marking seasonal transitions in different cultures.

How to photograph the Full Pink Moon

Photographing a full moon is easier than it looks! Use a tripod to avoid blur, and if you're shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera, use a telephoto lens (200mm or longer) to capture detail. Try manual settings: ISO 100–400, aperture f/8 to f/11, and shutter speed around 1/125 to 1/250 second. Include a building, tree, or skyline for scale and drama. Smartphone photographers can try the night mode or a manual camera app to fine-tune settings. And don't forget — the best photos often come just after moonrise, when the moon is low and the sky still holds color.

If you want to learn more our how to photograph the moon guide may help. If you're looking for a camera, here's our overview on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography.

April full moon: Quick summary

April's full moon, the Pink Moon, rises Saturday, April 12 and peaks at 8:22 p.m. EDT.

It's the smallest full moon of 2025, occurring when the moon is farthest from Earth (apogee).

Despite the name, the Pink Moon won't appear pink — it's named after spring wildflowers.

