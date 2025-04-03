NASA proves its electric moon dust shield works on the lunar surface

News
By published

"This milestone marks a significant step toward sustaining long-term lunar and interplanetary operations."

image of shadow of blue ghost lander on moon, with earth in the background.
NASA's Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS) technology demonstrator flew to the moon aboard Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, which captured this photo of its own shadow after its March 2025 touchdown. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

New shielding technology from NASA that protects against damaging lunar dust just passed a trial run on the moon's surface, marking an important milestone in the agency's lunar aspirations.

The Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS) flew aboard Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost, the first privately funded lunar lander to make a fully successful touchdown on the moon.

After Blue Ghost's historic landing on March 2, the EDS demonstrated the ability to remove lunar dust and dirt, known as regolith, from surfaces using electrodynamic forces. The successful test concluded on March 16.

NASA has big plans for the moon via its Artemis program, which aims to set up one or more lunar bases in the next decade or so. But regolith presents a significant issue for lunar hardware, spacesuits and human lungs, because the dust is so abrasive. So the shield technology passing this recent test is good news, the agency said.

Related: Here's what NASA sent to the moon on Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander

"This milestone marks a significant step toward sustaining long-term lunar and interplanetary operations by reducing dust-related hazards to a variety of surfaces for space applications ranging from thermal radiators, solar panels and camera lenses to spacesuits, boots and helmet visors," NASA wrote in a statement.

The EDS was originally derived from the Electrostatic Curtain concept, which F.B. Tatum and NASA collaborators dreamed up back in 1967.

The EDS uses electrodes and electric fields to remove dust from the surface of objects. It was developed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida using funding from NASA's Game Changing Development Program.

RELATED STORIES:

To land safely on Mars and the moon, we may need to measure dust

Moon dust could be a problem for future lunar explorers

Farewell, Blue Ghost! Private moon lander goes dark to end record-breaking commercial lunar mission

The shielding technology was tested in vacuum chambers, where it was used to remove lunar dust samples brought home by NASA's Apollo missions. The first time EDS was tested in space was on the International Space Station, during the Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE)-11 mission in 2019.

"The EDS technology is paving the way for future dust mitigation solutions, supporting NASA's Artemis campaign and beyond," NASA officials said in the release.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about moon
night sky map

The new moon of March 2025 creates a partial solar eclipse this weekend
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost moon lander captured this photo of a lunar sunset on March 16, 2025.

Watch the sun set over the moon in epic video from private Blue Ghost lunar lander
A bunch of exoplanets that slightly resemble Earth are different sizes.

What's the difference between a young exoplanet and an old one?
See more latest
Most Popular
A bunch of exoplanets that slightly resemble Earth are different sizes.
What's the difference between a young exoplanet and an old one?
A Russian Angara 1.2 rocket launches the Kosmos 2560 classified satellite, thought to be called EMKA-3, into orbit from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia on Oct. 15, 2022.
Secretive Russian military satellites release mystery object into orbit
Two sci-fi space adventurers in a candy-colored set
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser trailer promises more gimmicky hijinks in the final frontier (video)
ULA delivers the 27-satellite Kuiper 1 payload to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9
An astronaut wearing a spacesuit and helmet on Mars
'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65
Pitch Black (2000)
25 years on, Vin Diesel's 'Pitch Black' still outshines every other Riddick film — and we think we know why
a view of deep space including dozens of tiny colorful swirling galaxies. inset on the right are two zoomed-in images of a blurry bright dot
Remember that asteroid everyone was worried about 2 months ago? The JWST just got a clear view of it
Artist&#039;s illustration of the landing of the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin mission on Mars.
Europe's life-hunting ExoMars rover gets new landing platform to replace canceled Russian craft
Star Wars Tales of the Underworld
Familiar faces return in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', which hits Disney+ on May the 4th (video)
the south polar region of earth as seen from a spacecraft in polar orbit
SpaceX Fram2 astronauts see 'pure white' Antarctica from polar orbit: Space photo of the day