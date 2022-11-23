Hulu Black Friday Deal - Get one year for just $1.99 per month

It's never been a better time to start streaming on Hulu.

While most streaming services continue to raise their prices, Hulu is offering a special Black Friday deal this year to get you streaming some of the best science and sci-fi content around. Right now, you can get a year's worth of streaming on Hulu for just $1.99 a month (opens in new tab) -- a discount of 75% off the usual subscription price of $7.99 a month. While that's not as big a discount as in 2021, when Hulu offered 99 cents a month, it's still a deal if you're looking to save on the streaming service.

Hulu offers a wide selection of sci-fi and space-themed films and television shows available for streaming, including both "Predator" and "Prey," "The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy," "Battlestar Galactica," and "Another Earth." No matter what your streaming tastes are, chances are Hulu has something for you. If Hulu isn't your preferred service, check out our other Black Friday streaming deals to satisfy your sci-fi cravings. You can also see our latest Black Friday deals for non-streaming bargains.

(opens in new tab) One year of Hulu - was $7.99/month now $1.99/month (opens in new tab).



Hulu is offering 75% off its streaming service during Black Friday, making it easier than ever to jump in to streaming some of the best TV shows and movies around.

Hulu offers a little something for everybody. Whether you're into the interdimensional insanity of "Rick and Morty" or the aliens-versus-humans bravado of films like "Independence Day," you'll find it in one convenient place.



There's also plenty of content on Hulu for the space-loving little ones in your life such as the Jon Favreau-directed film "Zathura: A Space Adventure" or "Endlings," an overlooked outer space adventure from 2020 that features kids traveling throughout the galaxy to save and collect wild and fantastical forms of alien life.

Aside from space-related content, Hulu offers a vast library of content sure to please any household. From dramas, documentaries, comedies and thrillers, Hulu has TV shows and films spanning the entire gamut of streaming video. Hulu also features a wide range of original content such as the award-winning dystopian series "A Handmaid's Tale" to the sci-fi comedy "Future Man" and the horror anthology "Monsterland."

This Black Friday Hulu deal (opens in new tab) is targeted mainly towards new subscribers, but if you previously subscribed to the streaming service and have since canceled, you can also qualify for this deal — but only if you have not used Hulu in the last month.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the best streaming deals.