Get a sneak peek at Hulu alien-invasion flick 'No One Will Save You' (video)

There's one thing you can nearly always count on in Hollywood alien invasion and abduction movies:

Aliens simply love using luminous teleportation mechanisms to beam humans up into their motherships before or after terrorizing them out of their minds inside Home Sweet Home.

Check out the disturbing new trailer for "No One Will Save You," an upcoming sci-fi/horror film streaming on Hulu beginning Sept. 22, 2023, and be sure to lock all your doors and windows.

Still from "No One Will Save You," which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. (Image credit: Hulu)

Written and directed by Brian Duffield, this intense, fear-fraught movie stars Kaitlin Dever "(Justified," "Last Man Standing") and features eerie music by "The Witcher" and "Shadow and Bone" composer Joseph Trapanese. It's produced by Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum and Duffield, with Dever and Joshua Throne serving as executive producers.

Duffield is best known as co-writing the solid screenplays for "Love and Monsters" and "Underwater."

Here’s the official synopsis:

"From 20th Century Studios, 'No One Will Save You' is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

Promotional art for "No One Will Save You." (Image credit: Hulu)

This exceptional teaser uses no dialogue and plenty of atmospheric visuals to deliver relentless chills, as a young girl named Brynn Adams plays a petrifying game of peek-a-boo with hostile insectoid invaders from beyond wreaking havoc in her small town.

"I think there’s a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives," writer-director Duffield said in a statement. "As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there’s even a desire that there’s something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path. The aliens in 'No One Will Save You' are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them."

Ginger Cressman, Zack Duhame, Geraldine Singer and Dari Lynn Griffin round out the small cast in this period-set Halloweentime treat that packs a serious punch of old-school sci-fi/horror.