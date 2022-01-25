Be just like Boba Fett with Hasbro's wicked Star Wars Nerf EE-3 Carbine Blaster

The colorful assortment of awesome Nerf LMTD guns spans all spectrums of the pop culture galaxy with its special line of cross-promotional blasters spawned from mega movie and video game franchises like "Alien," "Fortnite," "Star Wars" and "Halo."

For its latest temptation, Hasbro is again aiming at that stellar destination located far, far away with its upcoming replica weapon that salutes the most notorious bounty hunter in the "Star Wars" universe.

With Disney Plus’s "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" now entering mid-season form on the popular streaming platform, it’s perfectly fitting to see Nerf unveiling the first peek at a radical new toy blaster inspired by Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine rifle as observed in the spinoff series from "The Mandalorian."

Pre-order Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 Blaster:

$109.99 at Amazon This new Nerf gun from Hasbro is modeled after the EE-3 blaster seen in the Disney Plus series "The Book of Boba Fett." It is now available for pre-order from Amazon and will be released on March 1, 2023.

This detailed, high-end blaster comes decked out in a familiar color scheme and immersive collector packaging based on Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor. It measures in at a formidable 30 inches (75 centimeters) long and is equipped with three cylinders housing four soft darts each, a light-up targeting scope and dynamic sound effects. Two AAA alkaline batteries required but not included.

It's similar in size and quality to The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Nerf Blaster that was released last year, also part of the limited-edition Nerf LMTD lineup.

Boba Fett's Nerf EE-3 Carbine Blaster by Hasbro will be officially released on March 1, 2023. (Image credit: Hasbro/Disney)

Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster arrives with a generous supply of 12 Nerf Elite Darts, which can be loaded in the trio of drums, for indoor or outdoor battles. It is available now for pre-order at Amazon until the end of March for $109.99. But you'll have to wait a while to actually receive it; Hasbro currently lists an official launch date of March 31, 2023.

