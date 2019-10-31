Trending

These Space Pumpkins from NASA JPL's 2019 Carving Contest are Just EPIC!

By Entertainment 

Apollo moon pumpkins? YES!

An Apollo 11 pumpkin lander approaches the moon in this entry in the 2019 pumpkin carving contest at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. It was one of many space-themed pumpkins this year.
(Image: © NASA/JPL)

Pumpkins and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jelly, but when NASA folks carve jack-o-lanterns, the results are (wait for it) out of this world. 

Each year, the scientists and engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mechanical Engineering section in Pasadena, California hold what just might be the nerdiest Halloween pumpkin contest on Earth. And, yes, it's awesome.

This year's pumpkin crop (see what I did there?) includes Apollo moon lander pumpkins, alien gourds, an interactive Europa lander pumpkin and so much more. Take a look at the NASA pumpkin displays here courtesy of Aaron Yazzie, a mechanical engineer working on the Mars 2020 rover at JPL. who shared these works of Halloween art on Twitter.

