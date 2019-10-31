These Space Pumpkins from NASA JPL's 2019 Carving Contest are Just EPIC!

An Apollo 11 pumpkin lander approaches the moon in this entry in the 2019 pumpkin carving contest at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. It was one of many space-themed pumpkins this year.

Pumpkins and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jelly, but when NASA folks carve jack-o-lanterns, the results are (wait for it) out of this world.

Each year, the scientists and engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mechanical Engineering section in Pasadena, California hold what just might be the nerdiest Halloween pumpkin contest on Earth. And, yes, it's awesome.

This year's pumpkin crop (see what I did there?) includes Apollo moon lander pumpkins, alien gourds, an interactive Europa lander pumpkin and so much more. Take a look at the NASA pumpkin displays here courtesy of Aaron Yazzie, a mechanical engineer working on the Mars 2020 rover at JPL. who shared these works of Halloween art on Twitter.

When you build machines to answer humanity's biggest questions, it's good to take a breather. Once a year, our engineers take a one-hour break to make something completely different.Check out the 2019 JPL pumpkin contest: https://t.co/YfYEenfNqU#NASAPumpkin #Halloween pic.twitter.com/8QXrVygQXcOctober 31, 2019

Ok Nerds! Who’s ready to see this year’s @NASAJPL Mechanical Engineering Sections Annual Pumpkin Contest entries??!! #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/3gQExk49deOctober 30, 2019

Bit Scare-ousel Fright Model: an homage to the M2020 Bit Carousel, the mechanism that holds all the Bit assemblies on the rover #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/Y53cxShPEfOctober 30, 2019

Dragon Hatching: press the button and watch baby dragon breathe fire 🔥 #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/w0rkLD1laZOctober 30, 2019

Apollo Lunar Lander Pumpkin! #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/f8McPrSLO4October 30, 2019

Emoji-Hell Newtons Cradle Pumpkin #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/DELHBVoci9October 30, 2019

Whack-A-Mole pumpkin: a nod to @NASAInSight ‘s recent “mole” activity: https://t.co/5WmGihf9tU pic.twitter.com/SmTjoVsInLOctober 30, 2019

Studio 51 pumpkin: complete with flat Earth and fully working green screen pic.twitter.com/NtcgV241GyOctober 30, 2019

Wizard of Oz Pumpkin(s) #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/Nq6P98ijKjOctober 30, 2019

Area 51 Pumpkin: invasion of Area 51 in full Naruto run! #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/OBKFPlLYp6October 30, 2019

Help Europa Lander Mission capture more funding! You control the lander as it is suspended under sky crane to capture bags of money #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/eAV9R4lTr3October 30, 2019

Jack Skellington’s Pumpkin Lift to Christmas Town #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/pVPz5bkxntOctober 30, 2019

Counting Space: the Planetary Protection group’s metaphor for counting spores #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/QRa0FeeRRwOctober 30, 2019

REAL Moon Landing: fully working green screen! pic.twitter.com/cUiMmQ52z9October 30, 2019

Lost Cat: this one was on a working Roomba “chasing” a laser pointer, but started to vacuum other people’s pumpkins and had to be homed. #cheaterpumpkineater #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/Ye5Su3wEOuOctober 30, 2019

Advanced Deployables Pumpkin: lots of deplorable structures represented here from several missions: SMAP, SWOT, NISAR, Starshade #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/zyXlzrkocxOctober 30, 2019

Subcontracts Funhouse pumpkin from our Strategic Engineering Partnerships group pic.twitter.com/BRc5EQRE5oOctober 30, 2019

Discovering life in the oceans under the ice surface of Europa #NASAPumpkin pic.twitter.com/Th8L876xWfOctober 30, 2019

Lucy’s Chocolate Factory Pumpkin! #nasapumpkin pic.twitter.com/w5HvmzkAeDOctober 30, 2019

