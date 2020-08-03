Cosmic singer Grace Potter will rock a space-themed set tonight. Watch it live online!

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter has kept herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with weekly live streamed performances from her home in California and childhood home in Vermont. Now, she's bringing her well-known fascination with space onto your screens with the next installment of her "Monday Night Twilight Hour" series on Youtube. Watch it above tonight, Aug. 3, at 9 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. PDT, 0100 GMT).

The episode is titled "Space Themed Music and Mischief" and is sure to include space-y songs from Potter’s catalog and covers from those who have inspired her. Potter also reached out to her audience via social media to vote on which original “Star Trek: The Original Series” costume she should sew up and wear during the livestream.

Potter is no stranger to Space.com. In September 2015, she sang the "Star Spangled Banner" to a raucous New England Patriots crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for the team's home opener. I happened to be watching the game from New York City and noticed a very cosmic top that she was wearing.

About a month later, I interviewed Potter to learn what was behind her space fashion that day -- a few hours before her first-ever performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. What I found was a cosmically enlightened life-long space-enthusiast and we had a fantastic conversation about skywatching, stunning astronomical imagery and more.

In the time since that interview, Grace toured the United States supporting her album “Midnight” and made a pit stop at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center . She also witnessed a SpaceX launch in person and attended the Starmus Festival in Europe.

In the years that followed, she went on to collaborate with NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas to showcase women in STEM (science, technology engineers and math) fields in a music video for her song "Look What We've Become." Watch it below.

To top off all these out-of-this-world adventures, Grace was invited to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to celebrate NASA's 60th anniversary in 2018.

In Oct. 2019, Potter released her followup to "Midnight," appropriately called "Daylight." It's an open book into the trials and tribulations of Potter's life during a stretch that saw her get divorced, remarried and have a child, named Sagan, after the famous astrophysicist Carl Sagan.

I was particularly stunned by the title track of the album, which is the last song on the record. Lyrics from the song include "dark matter" — sure it's in another context, but that's not what this space geek hears. She also sings about stars burning and the world turning during its culmination.

