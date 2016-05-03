Trending

Grace Potter Makes NASA KSC Pit Stop During 'Midnight' Tour | Gallery

By Entertainment 

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Elevator

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates and crew pose for a shot in an elevator at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Bob Cabana

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates bandmates Benny Yurco, Eliza Hardy Jones and crew talk with NASA Kennedy Space Center director and fmr. astronaut Bob Cabana.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Bob Cabana Selfie

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates pose for selfie with NASA Kennedy Space Center director and fmr. astronaut Bob Cabana

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - James Webb Model

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter and the James Webb Space Telescope model at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Space Shuttle Atlantis Exhibit (Outside)

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter outside the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Space Shuttle Atlantis Exhibit

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter outside the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Space Shuttle Exhibit Inside

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates and crew inside the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Space Shuttle Atlantis nose

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates and crew visit the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Eliza Hardy Jones, Atlantis

Credit: James McCloskey

Grace Potter keyboard player Eliza Hardy Jones and friend at Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Launch Tower

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter, bandmates and crew tour launch facilities during visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grace Potter - NASA KSC - Orion Launch Abort Tower

Credit: James McCloskey

Musician Grace Potter and crew visit NASA KSC and take image of the Orion spacecraft's launch abort tower.

