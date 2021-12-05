Fortnite's Chapter 3 Battle Pass includes a moon-themed Ronin skin

Fortnite's new island appears to be part of a multiverse in Chapter 3, Season 1.

The new season of the battle royale game dropped Sunday (Dec. 5) at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) with a plethora of new items. For space fans, the content includes a crescent moon-themed Ronin set and a loading screen showing the Fortnite island floating in a multiverse-like bubble.

Players like us who bought the season battle pass (950 V-bucks, roughly $7.99 USD) struggled to log into Fortnite in the first hours after release due to increased server loads, which makes it difficult to say what the island contains after it completely flipped over during an alien-themed event closing Chapter 2, Season 8 on Saturday (Dec. 4).

"We're aware that log-ins, purchases, partying up, and matchmaking may be delayed. We'll provide an update when this has returned to normal," Fortnite's game status account on Twitter said Saturday of the reported delays.

The finale event included an appearance from The Foundation (Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock) along with other members of the mysterious Seven, a group of beings trying to save reality by stabilizing the Zero Point that keeps the Fortnite omniverse going.

The unstability of the Zero Point has done a lot of things to the Fortnite island in recent months, including kicking back players to prehistoric times in Chapter 2, Season 6, and releasing a bunch of energy to the island in Chapter 2, Season 7 after an alien mothership destroyed a spire temporarily sealing up the singularity.

Media reports suggest the Seven (who have been struggling to keep the Zero Point under control for a while) will be a big feature on the new island. On the space side, there is reportedly a Seven rocket base landmark on the new map. Fortnite maker Epic Games says the Seven have sanctuaries throughout the island, but did not confirm yet the rocket base's existence.

New gameplay elements for the season, according to Epic, include weather effects like lightning and tornadoes along with guns, more guns for players. On the movement side, a new sliding functionality allows players to shoot and build even while they're careening downhill.

Space fans who can wait a couple of weeks will see the first confirmed bit of space lore this season, which is the arrival of famous "Star Wars" bounty hunter Boba Fett. Boba who will drop onto the island Dec. 24 to advertise the new franchise spinoff on Disney Plus, "The Book of Boba Fett."

We do expect Fortnite to deliver more space content soon given recent history. The game is known for dropping space references and other "Star Wars" content, including a Mandalorian-themed season in late 2020 and early 2021.

