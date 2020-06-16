Astronauts may return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 3

Astronauts are coming back! #Fortnite #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/ASDPKz64bvJune 16, 2020

First there was a rocket launch. Then a black hole. And now, after what promises to be an epic flood, astronauts may be launching back into Fortnite.

As the clock counts down to the launch of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 on Wednesday (June 17), two images are hinting at the return of astronauts to the battle royale game. Released Monday, the images are actually different views of the same picture and appear to show a spacesuit-clad astronaut holding a small, round mini-moon.

The folks at Epic Games, makers of Fortnite, shared one image via Twitter, revealing a close-up of the moon. A second, wider view was released in the Fortnite game itself as a promotional screen for the Chapter 2 Season 3 launch on Wednesday. That image revealed that the moon was being carried by an astronaut in a spacesuit.

I'm a sucker for awesome space stuff in video games, so the potential for astronauts returning to Fortnite is pretty exciting. They first debuted in 2018 during Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, and I must admit that I missed out on them at the time.

Since then, we've seen live events in the game that have included a comet, asteroid impacts, two rocket launches and a massive black hole that swallowed up the Fortnite map to end its Chapter 1 in October 2019.

The astronaut images come amid a flurry of teases from Epic Games that include an adorable kitten and a shiny, gold trident, all of which set the stage for the Chapter 2 Season 3 launch this week. On Monday, Fortnite held a record-setting event to end Season 2. Called "The Device," the event destroyed the central Agency location and transformed the game's harrowing purple storm into a towering ring of water.

Our friends at PC Gamer have a rundown on the Device event, and our friends at Games Radar reveal that Epic Games saw a mind-boggling 12 million players log on for the event.

Will astronauts save Fortnite's battle royale island from a devastating flood in Chapter 2 Season 3? Only time will tell.

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 launches on Wednesday, June 17.

