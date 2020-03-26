Pearl Jam rocks 'Space Invaders'-style game 'Quick Escape'

Legendary grunge rockers Pearl Jam have delivered a free throwback " Space Invaders "-style game to promote the song "Quick Escape" from their new album "Gigaton," which will be released on March 27.

In its last verse, the subject of "Quick Escape" has ditched Earth for their new home on Mars. Learn more about the tune and the rest of the album in our Space.com review here.

When you start the game in your web browser, you can choose to be one of the six band members: Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder, Matt Cameron or Boom Gaspar. There is a leaderboard tally, and you can rock along during gameplay with the music of Pearl Jam through Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer. You can see a preview of the gameplay here or above.

A view of "Quick Escape," a new game featuring Pearl Jam band members Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Eddie Veddar, Stone Gossard and Boom Gaspar in "video game form." (Image credit: Pearl Jam)

On the same day of the game's release (March 25), the band dropped the music video for "Quick Escape." The video features a rocket launch, stunning aerial views of Earth and more. You can watch it below.

The second single Pearl Jam released for the record was called "Superblood Wolfmoon," and they accompanied it with an augmented reality experience.

Adding to that, Gigaton's promotion has been packed with space and climate change themes in the album's artwork and music videos, making a sci-fi video game promotion very apropos. So get your Pearl Jam game on!

