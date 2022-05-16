Eurovision gets a call from International Space Station astronaut

Turns out the sound of beauty is audible from space.

The Eurovision 2022 song contest finale got a special call-in Saturday (May 14) from the International Space Station (ISS) from European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who hails from this year's host country, Italy.

"I am thrilled that Italy is hosting the Eurovision song contest this year when I am up here in space," Cristoforetti said. "I wish you a fantastic evening of music and friendship and we can't wait to discover this year's winner."

European readers can watch Cristoforetti's call in Eurovision's full video just before the three-hour mark and after the contest closed voting. Cristoforetti enthusiastically expressed her support on Twitter, too.

"Music and spaceflight — yes!" Cristoforetti wrote in a message on Twitter on Sunday (May 15). An accompanying picture with the tweet shows the Expedition 67 astronaut holding the Eurovision flag in the ISS Cupola.

"It sets the mood for launch, motivates us in our space gym, helps us relax in our free time & connects us with our crew mates. Excited to share the @Eurovision spirit from space," Cristoforetti added.

Cristoforetti arrived at the space station in late April as part of the Crew-4 mission launched by SpaceX for NASA.

Music & spaceflight – yes! It sets the mood for launch, motivates us in our space gym, helps us relax in our free time & connects us with our crew mates. Excited to share the @Eurovision spirit from space. Thanks Turin! 🇮🇹 #ESC2022 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/8txLWTCv3eMay 15, 2022 See more

ESA joined in the fun with their own tweet, sharing a satellite image of the host city of Turin. "We can see you from space, but can we hear you?" the agency joked, also bidding the city hello for the finale.

Ciao Torino, ready for the @Eurovision 2022 final? We can see you from space, but can we hear you?https://t.co/xWEeSXN15M #earthfromspace #eurovision pic.twitter.com/I2qLQgolAkMay 14, 2022 See more

This year's contest winner was Ukraine, represented by Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania." The Guardian wrote that the song took on new meaning after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in Feb. 24 (which has led to the splintering of numerous international space partnerships, although the ISS is so far unaffected.)

"The winning song, which mixes rap with elements of Ukrainian folk music, was originally written in honor of the group's mothers," The Guardian wrote. "The group have subsequently rededicated it to all matriarchs in Ukraine, as lines such as 'I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed' found new resonance."

The runner-up was space-themed: it was Sam Ryder's "Space Man" on behalf of the United Kingdom. Ryder also got the majority of the jury vote, the Guardian noted.

Eurovision has been held every year since 1956, canceling only once for the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The international song contest is broadcast worldwide and is known for its lavish costumes and dance routines.

The show even attracted actor Will Ferrell's attention, who produced, wrote and starred in a 2020 Netflix comedy based on the annual extravaganza: "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga."