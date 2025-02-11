Out of this world laughs and galactic giggles ahead in this list of the best sci-fi comedies of all time.

One of the most mesmerizing things about the science fiction genre is the sheer scope of ideas that can be dreamt up, and this aspect lends itself perfectly to comedy; with something so out-of-this-world, there's a real opportunity to make people laugh. There are crazy and bewildering plots spanning generations, from the twisted future of Idiocracy to the bulging-brained alien invasion of Mars Attacks! To put it simply, there's a lot of fun to be had in crafting the strangely surreal, the complete unknown, and even just simply turning fear into nervous laughter.

By sifting through the sci-fi comedy offerings on the best streaming services, we've whittled our list down to the 10 best sci-fi comedies of all time. Comedic timing, acting prowess, and excellent scripts all play a huge part in the reason these movies are as funny as they are – even if you don't expect them to be. So, pick your next watch across Paramount Plus, Disney, Netflix, and Amazon Prime from the list below and prepare to be suitably amused.

10. Evolution

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Release date: June 8, 2001

June 8, 2001 Cast: David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Orlando Jones

David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Orlando Jones Director: Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman Rotten Tomatoes score: 44% critics, 48% audience

It felt like that in the early 00s any video I borrowed from Blockbusters advertised this sci-fi comedy. When I realized it was from the director of Ghostbusters (also on our list), I had to rent it and I'm glad I did. In Evolution, a meteor hits Earth and with it an organism that evolves so rapidly no one has any real clue on how to stop it. The team for the job? A trainee firefighter, a government scientist, and two college professors made up of sci-fi icon David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Orlando Jones, and Seann William Scott.

While the government tries to block the team out, the alien ecosystem begins to thrive on Earth and that's when the real trouble starts. Even with Earth's impending doom, there's still plenty of time for comedy. It's not groundbreaking sci-fi, but it'll certainly bring laughs to your night-in.

9. Mars Attacks!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: December 13, 1996

December 13, 1996 Cast: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan

Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Rotten Tomatoes score: 55% critics, 53% audience

Much like Tim Burton's haunting characters from his usual gothic horrors, like Beetlejuice and The Corpse Bride, you'll never forget the Martians of his sci-fi dark comedy, Mars Attacks! It's a wonderful spoof of the cheesy alien invasion movies of the '50s, full of surreal humor and black comedy.

Burton's foray into science fiction depicts an alien arrival on Earth that starts out peacefully, but quickly transcends into absolute chaos – making it both a little bit scary and a whole lot of funny. Particularly the government's blundering attempts to deal with these new visitors.

Mars Attacks! has a rather impressive cast behind it, with Jack Nicholson as the President, Glenn Close, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Pierce Brosnan, Annette Bening, Sarah Jessica Parker, and so many more stellar actors. While it didn't quite impress with its box office debut, it's certainly made up for it in cult status.

8. Spaceballs

(Image credit: Brooksfilms / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM))

Release date: June 24, 1987

June 24, 1987 Cast: Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and more

Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and more Director: Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks Rotten Tomatoes score: 52% critics, 83% audience

Mel Brooks is one hell of a filmmaker and the master of spoofs. When it comes to comedy, his unique style traverses genres from the Western of Blazing Saddles to the adventures of Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Spaceballs, his move into science fiction, had the same cult impact.

Brooks' Spaceballs is primarily a Star Wars parody with Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his alien sidekick, Barf (John Candy), rescuing Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) from the Spaceballs – all while evading capture from the dastardly Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis).

It sounds absolutely bonkers and that's because it is. It is jam-packed with quirky jokes, gags, wisecracks, and slapstick comedy – while some might not be to your taste, others will have you in stitches. Plus, Spaceballs utilizes the humor of breaking the fourth wall, which sets it apart from the rest of the genre ten-fold. While the movie came out in 1987, according to Variety, there may be a Spaceballs 2 is in the works with Mel Brooks producing almost 30 years later.

7. Galaxy Quest

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Release date: December 25, 1999

December 25, 1999 Cast: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman

Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman Director: Dean Parisot

Dean Parisot Rotten Tomatoes score: 90% critics, 79% audience

Back in the 90s, Galaxy Quest was first perceived as a silly comedy movie that affectionately parodied the likes of Star Trek and other galactic spaceship crews. However, it has since proved itself to be far smarter than that and has been acknowledged as such.

The movie sees a new spaceship crew assembled, but this time they're actors from the TV show Galaxy Quest that get thrown into a real-life space adventure. During a fan convention, Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), lead actor of the show, is approached by a group of aliens called Thermians that want his help.

Unfortunately, the aliens believe that the TV show is actually real life. So, when they recruit Jason and his crew for help, no-one's quite sure what they're getting themselves into. It's a parody, yes, but it's also a homage to all the amazing sci-fi shows and movies that are still thriving today. It's satire at its finest and it does so whilst lovingly dressed up in sci-fi and comedy.

6. Men in Black

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Release date: July 2, 1997

July 2, 1997 Cast: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Linda Fiorentino

Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Linda Fiorentino Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Barry Sonnenfeld Rotten Tomatoes score: 91% critics, 80% audience

With four films now in the Men in Black franchise, the first will always be the best of the best of the best, sir! There's a lot of great things to say about Men in Black, but the greatest gift from this movie is the comedy pairing of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K, respectively. They make this look good.

Jay and Kay are agents of a secret government organization tasked with protecting Earth and keeping an eye on all its alien residents. While Kay is a respected long-serving member, Jay is a headstrong rookie with a lot of sass – but they balance each other out with Kay sharing wisdom and Jay showing him how to have a good time.

The scope of extra-terrestrials is also fantastic. We won't say too much about them here, as discovering them all is part of this movie's charm. While some can be rather adorable, others can be unnervingly terrifying, but have no fear as Will Smith will always lighten the mood.

5. Idiocracy

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Release date: September 1, 2006

September 1, 2006 Cast: Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Dax Shepard, Terry Crews, and more

Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Dax Shepard, Terry Crews, and more Director: Mike Judge

Mike Judge Rotten Tomatoes score: 71% critics, 61% audience

Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson) is a remarkably average human. Yet, he is the one chosen to be put into hibernation and brought back to life in the future. Sort of like Fry in Futurama (one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time), but on purpose. However, when Joe 'arrives' in the future, he's somehow the smartest person alive.

Now, imagine a world where the average intelligence has depleted exponentially, because that's the world Joe now lives in, and there's a whole lot of weird things going on. In Idiocracy, you can pause on pretty much any scene in this movie and think to yourself, what on Earth is going on? And because of this, it's a really great comedy about how strange the world and life could really be.

4. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

(Image credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (DEG))

Release date: February 17, 1989

February 17, 1989 Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, and more

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, and more Director: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Rotten Tomatoes score: 83% critics, 75% audience

If you've ever once looked into sci-fi comedy, you'll no doubt have come across Bill and Ted. Or, if you're just into movies in any shape or form, you'll have heard of this iconic duo made up of traditionally more straight-faced Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Their friendship hangs in the balance as a failing history grade could see the pair torn apart. But, there's one way to save it and that's by travelling back in time to learn about history in the most excellent of ways.

Carrying out research for their school report, they travel by a phone booth time machine that takes them back to historical moments, meeting several history VIPs along the way. Obviously, turning up in a phone booth causes its own hilarity, but the goofy pairing with an incredibly quotable script make this a fun and lighthearted movie for all to enjoy.

3. Repo Man

(Image credit: Edge City Productions)

Release date: March 2, 1984

March 2, 1984 Cast: Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, and more

Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, and more Director: Alex Cox

Alex Cox Rotten Tomatoes score: 98% critics, 78% audience

To get out of trouble, punky Otto (Emilio Estevez) is recruited by a car repo agency that tasks him with hunting down a Chevrolet Malibu for an eye-watering $20,000 bounty. High reward means high risk though and inside the trunk of this runaway Chevy is something out-of-this-world. Hunting down this car is no simple task and whatever extraterrestrial entity is hiding in the trunk makes sure of that.

It seems some of the best sci-fi comedies are just bonkers and Repo Man is certainly one of those titles. You can't quite believe what you're watching and with the threat of an alien invasion at stake, its peculiar plot will amuse and pull you in. It's a cult classic because it doesn't really fit into any of the usual movie ticking boxes, yet still highly entertaining.

2. Back to the Future

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: July 3, 1985

July 3, 1985 Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Rotten Tomatoes score: 93% critics, 95% audience

Back to the Future is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and it's also one of the funniest. Bringing together young Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) with eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), the pair embark on a time-travelling adventure that seamlessly integrates the sci-fi genre with comedy.

Marty is accidentally sent 30 years back in time in a souped-up DeLorean. His presence in the past ends up risking his entire existence as he splits up his future parents and must fix the mistake. And, amid all this, Marty and Doc Brown must protect each other from their past and future fates.

It's witty and wild, parodying sci-fi and futuristic concepts – some of which have actually become a reality since then, such as video calls and wearable tech like smart glasses (the fashion… not so much).

1. Ghostbusters

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Release date: June 8, 1984

June 8, 1984 Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis Director: Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman Rotten Tomatoes score: 95% critics, 88% audience

If you're after the best sci-fi comedy, who you gonna call?

Simply one of the most iconic sci-fi comedies of all time, Ghostbusters paved the way for so many titles on our list that it'd be hard not to give it top spot. I mean, it quite literally spawned Evolution from director Ivan Reitman.

Kicked out of university jobs, three parapsychologists choose instead to set up their own unique ghost removal service in New York. Ghostbusters, assemble! The fantastic cast and witty script makes this movie an absolute joy to watch.

It's a wonderful blend of supernatural, sci-fi, comedy, horror, and action that has spawned a whole iconic franchise: we're talking more movies, comics, video games, TV shows, etc. While some of the movies that followed are funny in their own right, you just can't beat the original.