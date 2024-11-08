'Alien: Romulus' bursts onto Hulu for streaming on Nov. 21

Alien: Romulus | Streaming November 21 Only On Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Director Fede Alvarez's "Alien: Romulus" firmly reestablished the formidable sci-fi horror franchise during its initial theatrical run this past summer, and a renewed enthusiasm for its wicked xenomorphs and the future of 20th Century Studios' invaluable IP has fans delirious with anticipation for what’s coming next.

Thankfully, it's just been announced that "Romulus" will strike the airwaves on Hulu on Nov. 21, just in time for some serious yuletide scares as we enter the bustling holiday season.

Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, "Alien: Romulus" was produced on a modest $88 million budget and eventually raked in a respectable grand total of $350 million worldwide.

On Oct. 15, the frightening film became available for rent or purchase on digital at all major streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU, with a premium 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD home video release slated for Dec. 3, 2024.

"Romulus" is a riveting tale of contract workers from Weyland-Yutani's Jackson's Star mining colony who hijack a spaceship to scavenge cryo-pods from a derelict space station that happens to house a nest of nasty xenomorphs. It was a triumphant return to form for the venerable "Alien" franchise that showcased some incredible practical effects courtesy of Shane Mahan's talented crew at the award-winning Legacy Effects studio in Southern California.

A xenomorph in 'Alien: Romulus.'' (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don’t Breathe") directed the project from a solid screenplay he wrote with longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2"), based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. This standalone "interquel" set between the events of 1979's "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens" was originally destined for life on Hulu before studio brass decided it would be much better suited for a full wide-screen presentation in multiplexes first.

If you can't wait for upcoming on-demand viewing on Hulu starting Nov. 21, Prime Video currently sells the movie for $29.99 and your digital package comes with extended and alternate scenes alongside the bonus featurettes: "Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus," "Inside the Xenomorph Showdown," and "Alien: A Conversation."