Watch 'Doctor Who' visit the Victorian Era and the age of dinosaurs in new Season 14 trailer (video)

"There's no such thing as monsters, only creatures you haven't met yet," declares the regenerated Time Lord in new trailer for "Doctor Who's" upcoming temporal jaunts.

Prepare for a wholly reimagined dimension of wibbly wobbly, time wimey adventures when "Doctor Who" kicks off its full 14th season at a new home on Disney+ following November's 60th anniversary and December's Christmas Special with two new episodes launching on May 10 in the U.S. on May 11 in the U.K.

Veteran showrunner Russell T. Davies is apt to ruffle a few diehards' feathers with his polarizing changes in the "Doctor Who" universe, starring Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education") as the fifteenth incarnation of the Doctor and Millie Gibson ("Coronation Street") portraying his TARDIS companion Ruby Sunday, when the time-hopping duo encounters "a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades."

Related: Doctor Who streaming guide: Where to watch Doctor Who online

Here's the official season description:

"Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the Sixties."

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson star in "Doctor Who" Season 14 (Image credit: Disney+)

Davies' slight departure in style and tone for "Doctor Who" will steer strongly into the franchise's nostalgia and will feature a diverse roster of foes and friends both new and old. Apparently Gibson's series longevity has already been cut short as it was announced back in January that she’ll be swapped out for Varada Sethu ("Jurassic World Dominion") as the Time Lord's companion for the 15th season.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides Gatwa and Gibson, other stars and special guests confirmed for "Doctor Who" Season 14 include Michelle Greenidge (Carla Sunday), Angela Wynter (Cherry Sunday), Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood), Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart), Bonnie Langford (Melanie "Mel" Bush), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), Alexander Devrient (Colonel Christopher Ibrahim), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), Indira Varma (The Duchess), Lenny Rush (Morris), Jinkx Monsoon, and Jonathan Groff.

Executive produced by Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter, "Doctor Who" is produced by Bad Wolf in association with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television.

"Doctor Who" drops into our timeline exclusively on Disney+ starting May 10, 2024.