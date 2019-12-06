'Cosmos' with Neil deGrasse Tyson Returns in March 2020 on Fox, NatGeo Channel

The third season of the space history series "Cosmos" will premiere on on the National Geographic Channel March 9, the network has announced.

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning series will once again be hosted by science popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson, who is an astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Also returning to the show are executive producers Ann Druyan (the creative director of NASA's Voyager interstellar message project), Seth MacFarlane ("The Orville" and "Family Guy"), Brannon Braga (writer and director of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") and Jason Clark ("The Orville" and "The Long Road Home.") Druyan will continue to be a writer and director of the show as well.

"Cosmos" with Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the National Geographic Channel for a third season in March 2020. (Image credit: National Geographic Channel)

After first airing on National Geographic Channel, the series will run again on Fox in summer 2020.

"This third season of 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' is our boldest yet," Druyan, whose late husband (Cornell University professor Carl Sagan) hosted the first iteration of Cosmos in the 1980s, said in a statement.

"The 'Ship of the Imagination' will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities – and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX [visual effects]."

Some of the topics that will be covered in the series include examining humanity's future on other worlds, examining the history of extinction, and looking at more of the history of the universe in general.

Druyan will also publish a companion book – "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (Feb. 25, 2020, National Geographic) to both tie in with the current "Cosmos" series and to follow on from the bestselling "Cosmos" book (1980, Random House) penned by Sagan around when his own series aired.

