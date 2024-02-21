Must-see astronaut thriller 'Constellation' lifts off today at Apple TV+

Joining Apple TV+'s top shelf lineup of fantastic science fiction offerings like "Foundation," "Silo," "For All Mankind," "Hello, Tomorrow!," and "Invasion," this week brings "Constellation." It's another outstanding series that will have viewers questioning their senses like the best episodes of the original "The Twilight Zone," if they had been set somewhere on the International Space Station of course.

"Constellation" lifts off on Feb. 21, 2024 with a triple-episode premiere and is destined to become sci-fi lovers' latest entertainment addiction with its reality-bending storyline, rich captivating performances, provocative examination of human memory as it relates to the damaging psychological effects of space travel, and a shocking, decades-old conspiracy that began during the Cold War.

Created and written by British filmmaker Peter Harness ("Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell," "Wallander," "BBC's The War of the Worlds"), "Constellation" is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad," "The X-Files," "Game of Thrones"), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel ("Downfall," "The Experiment"), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar ("Footnote," "Our Boys").

Promotional art for "Constellation" on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Having already pre-screened all eight episodes, we can truly attest to the fact that fans will be riveted to this wild mystery-box series that perfectly sets up a second season should Apple ask for another round. Its seriously-spooky tone and style are quite reminiscent of old-fashioned ghost stories, and one might want to check the dark corners of their home before sitting down for a haunting good time.

Here's the official synopsis:

"'Constellation' stars Noomi Rapace as Jo Ericsson — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

Jonathan Banks co-stars in Apple TV+'s "Constellation" (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Besides Rapace ("Prometheus," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”), the prestige series also stars Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul”) in one of his finest roles to date, with the always-solid James D'Arcy ("Oppenheimer"), Julian Looman ("Emily in Paris"), William Catlett ("The Devil You Know"), Barbara Sukowa ("Hannah Arendt"), and Lenn Kudrjawizki ("Viking").

Apple TV+'s "Constellation" launches on Feb. 21 with the first three chapters, then subsequent episodes appearing each Wednesday until its March 27 finale.