Comet Atlas is falling apart, new photos confirm

It's official: Comet Atlas has broken apart.
Just a month ago, it looked like the icy wanderer, officially known as C/2019 Y4 Atlas, might put on a dazzling sky show around the time of its closest approach to the sun, or perihelion, which occurs on May 31.
But relatively lackluster behavior soon dimmed such hopes. And optimism surrounding the comet is now pretty much extinguished, for it's no longer in one piece.
Comet Atlas "has shattered both its and our hearts," astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the founder and director of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy, said in an emailed statement on Sunday (April 12). "Its nucleus disintegrated, and last night I could see three, possibly four main fragments."
Related: Photos: Spectacular comet views from Earth and space
Masi posted online some of the photos he took, which clearly show the comet's splintered core.
Atlas was discovered in late December 2019 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii, which explains the object's name.
From its detection date through mid-March, Comet Atlas ramped up dramatically, increasing in brightness by a factor of 27,500, according to Space.com skywatching columnist Joe Rao. As a result, professional and amateur astronomers alike began buzzing about its potential, some even daring to dream that Atlas might become the next great comet to brighten Earth's night skies.
But Atlas slammed on the brightness brakes on March 17, and it's now pretty clear why that happened.
Such breakups are common for comets, which spend most of their lives in the frigid depths of the outer solar system and court danger whenever they get close to the sun. Indeed, Atlas itself may be the result of a previous fragmentation event; comet expert John Bortle told Rao that Atlas may be a chunk that broke off the famous comet of 1844 (which is officially designated C/1844 Y1).
Whatever Atlas' past may be, its future will not fulfill our skywatching dreams. But the next great comet is out there somewhere, and it will eventually make an appearance.
Editor's note: If you have an amazing comet photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, you can send images and comments to spacephotos@futurenet.com.
- The greatest comet close encounters of all time
- Photos: Spectacular comet views from Earth and space
- Living on a comet: 'Dirty snowball' facts explained (infographic)
Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.
OFFER: Save 45% on 'All About Space' 'How it Works' and 'All About History'!
For a limited time, you can take out a digital subscription to any of our best-selling science magazines for just $2.38 per month, or 45% off the standard price for the first three months.View Deal
From the article: "From its detection date through mid-March, Comet Atlas ramped up dramatically, increasing in brightness by a factor of 27,500....."
How is it possible to expect a great show from this comet if it remains intact, and then it dims when the comet breaks up? Did it just run out of icy material for a "display", or is there much more to comets that I expected?
Must confess that it may have been me who started that "alien spaceship in stealth mode passing by Earth". Just for kicks of course. I do not subscribe to that hypothesis either, not even visitation. Fermi famously asked "where is everyone" regarding aliens. He was a very clever guy.
This may be asking a bit much, but is there any compilation on the number of comets that break up and dim vs. those that break up and "light up"? Could it be something as simple as distance to the sun? It seems very puzzling.
You certainly have more insight than any I have ever met regarding comets. Jeez, how many programs do you have regarding ducks, er, I mean comets, and which is the best?
All these blasted questions from that guy........
Will read up on comets at wiki's link. I suspect it is a long article, but it is clearly time for me to brush up on them. My apologizes in advance if I find something to ask you about.
Exocomets. I don't think anyone ever mentioned these. I would have thought they were nuts, but they have been discovered (as I am sure rod knows):
"Exocomets beyond the Solar System have also been detected and may be common in the Milky Way. The first exocomet system detected was around a star named Beta Pictoris, a very young sitting at around 20 million years old A-type main-sequence star, in 1987. A total of 11 such exocomet systems have been identified as of 2013, using the absorption spectrum caused by the large clouds of gas emitted by comets when passing close to their star. For ten years the Kepler Space Telescope was responsible for searching for planets and other forms outside of the solar system. The first transiting exocomets were found in February 2018 by a group consisting of professional astronomers and citizen scientists in light curves recorded by the Kepler Space Telescope. After Kepler Space Telescope retired in October 2018, a new telescope called TESS Telescope has taken over Kepler's mission. Since the launch of TESS, astronomers have discovered the transits of comets around the star Beta Pictoris using a light curve from TESS. Since TESS has taken over, astronomers have since been able to better distinguish exocomets with the spectroscopic method. New planets are detected by the white light curve method which is viewed as a symmetrical dip in the charts readings when a planet overshadows its parent star. However, after further evaluation of these light curves, it has been discovered that the asymmetrical patterns of the dips presented are caused by the tail of a comet or of hundreds of comets."
That is really amazing! Next up will be "interstellar objects transiting distant star systems". Why not?!
Catching a Comet Death On Camera, The comet that disappeared: What happened to Ison?, Sun-grazing comets as probes of the physics of the solar corona
Where are the exo-Oort Clouds? :)