Earth is getting hotter at a faster rate despite pledges of government action

Average global temperatures are rising at an ever faster rate despite pledges by world leaders to tackle climate change, a new study has revealed.
The new study, released last week during a preparatory meeting for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference that will take place later this year in the United Arab Emirates, found that the pace of global warming has accelerated in recent years despite political commitments to curb the progress of the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial times.
Global temperatures increased on average by 1.07 degrees C (1.93 degrees F) in the decade from 2010 to 2019, but the average rise in the decade from 2013 to 2022 was 1.14 degrees C (2.05 degrees F). That means that the pace of human-induced climate change is accelerating at a rate of over 0.2 degrees C per decade. The researchers said that the still- rising levels of human-made greenhouse gas emissions are the main culprit.
In 2015, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, leaders from 195 nations agreed to work toward limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) compared to preindustrial times. Despite this agreement, emissions of key greenhouse gases are "at an all-time high," the study found.
In the last decade, humankind has been releasing about 54 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide every year into Earth's atmosphere through various industrial activities. The failure to curb these emissions means that humankind can now only release about 250 more gigatonnes of carbon dioxide before global warming reaches the 1.5 degrees C limit. In a previous carbon budget assessment in 2020, researchers found that humankind still had over 500 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide left to reach the threshold, which shows that without significant changes, the world will be through its global carbon budget in less than five years.
"Even though we are not yet at 1.5 degrees C warming, the carbon budget will likely be exhausted in only a few years as we have a triple whammy of heating from very high carbon dioxide emissions, heating from increases in other greenhouse gas emissions and heating from reductions in pollution," Professor Piers Forster, Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at Leeds University and one of the authors of the study said in a statement. "If we don't want to see the 1.5 degrees C goal disappearing in our rearview mirror, the world must work much harder and urgently at bringing emissions down."
The researchers describe the results as a "wake-up call" and stress that with every small increment in average global temperatures, the world is set for more frequent and severe weather disasters such as droughts, floods and tropical storms.
"It is critical that policy makers and the general public be made aware of how quickly we are changing the climate through our collective activities," Professor Peter Thorne, Director of ICARUS Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University and co-author of the research, said in the statement. "Already since the IPCC assessment of the physical science basis in 2021, key numbers have changed markedly and we remain well off track globally to avert warming above 1.5 degrees."
The study was published on June 8 in the journal Earth System Science Data.
Humans at the apex of the pyramid of life on Earth are as complexly varied as all the rest of the pyramid of life put together on Earth. That makes the species need space as frontiers' spatial as all the frontier universes. It is our greatest genius and our greatest curse. As Stephen Hawking prophesied, breakout, expansion, from Earth into solar systemic wide and deep networks of space colony complexes capable of handling a mass and energy of life thousands to millions of times greater than life on Earth now, is an imperative of human life, and if we don't begin now, right now, we will have only 1,000 years more of human existence, if not all life existence. Nothing whatsoever having to do with Earth alone will work for prosperity, thus for survival either. The perfect energy source for sought clean energy could be discovered and it still would not be enough or contradict an ultimate of "Murphy's law" in an Iron Curtain closed system of Earth alone.
"Aim at and get Earth thrown in. Aim at Earth and get neither." -- C. S. Lewis (the bracketed change is mine which I'm certain C. S. Lewis would not have minded).
Rather, I suspect the choice will be between artificial general intelligence (re-defined as "our descendants because we made them") or extreme bio-engineered lifeforms capable of withstanding the rigors of centuries-long space travel and harsh conditions on only somewhat habitable planets.
For the latter, my money is currently on a tardigrade-human hybrid. To us, they would look like aliens ... or monsters from a nightmare.
*Even if it were possible to put humans into a deep freeze for centuries and wake them no worse for the wear ... while it may be possible to halt biological processes, nothing can halt the decay of radio-isotopes naturally present in our bodies: in the absence of repair mechanisms in our cells performing their work, deadly cancers are guaranteed.