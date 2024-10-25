China launches new set of classified Yaogan spy satellites (video)
The new satellites join 15 spacecraft previously launched for the mysterious Yaogan-43 series.
China has added a new batch of three spacecraft to a classified series of orbiting Yaogan satellites.
A Long March 2C rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 9:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 22 (0109 GMT and 9:09 a.m. Beijing time on Oct. 23), rising into overcast skies above the spaceport in southwestern China.
The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) revealed that the mission carried three Yaogan-43 (03) satellites, marking the third launch of the satellite series.
No images of the satellites were published. CALT and Chinese state media described the spacecraft only vaguely, stating they will be "mainly used for tests on new technologies for low-orbit constellations."
Related: China's Long March rocket family: History and photos
The launch follows two earlier Yaogan-43 missions in August and September. The first launched on a Long March 4B from Xichang and carried nine satellites, while the second group — also aboard a Long March 4B — consisted of six satellites.
The new additions joined the 15 earlier satellites in orbits of around 310 miles (500 kilometers) in altitude with an inclination of 35 degrees.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
CALT stated that its expendable Long March 2C rocket would carry out multiple launches before the end of 2024.
The launch was China's 51st of 2024, and follows three launches over the past week. The activity saw the country launch a second batch of 18 satellites for its "Thousand Sails" low Earth orbit megaconstellation, a new Gaofen-12 remote sensing satellite, and three Tianping-3 radar calibration satellites.
China is currently preparing to launch its Shenzhou-19 crewed mission from Jiuquan. A Long March 2F rocket will send three astronauts to the Tiangong space station to begin a six-month-long stay in space.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.