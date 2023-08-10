China launches new radar satellite for disaster mitigation (video)

China launched a new radar remote sensing satellite for environmental monitoring on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

A Long March 2C rocket lifted off from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, at 6:53 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (2253 GMT; 6:53 a.m. on Aug. 9 Beijing Time).

The successful launch carried the Huanjing Jianzai-2F, or S-SAR02, synthetic aperture radar satellite for emergency management and environment monitoring, according to China's space authorities.

A Long March 2C rocket carrying the S-SAR02 satellite lifts off from Taiyuan in North China on Aug. 8, 2023. (Image credit: Ourspace)

The satellite entered into a sun-synchronous orbit, meaning the it orbits over the poles and passes over the same region of Earth's surface at roughly the same local solar time during each pass.

S-SAR02 will form an in-orbit network with S-SAR01 , which launched in October 2022. Both carry large deployable truss antennas and operate in the S-band, or the microwave portion of the electromagnetic spectrum which space frequencies from 2 to 4 gigahertz. The satellites are able to produce images even during cloudy and rainy weather, filling gaps in the coverage of optical satellites.

Together, the duo will form a preliminary satellite constellation for disaster mitigation, according to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua . Both the S-SAR01 and S-SAR02 satellites launched at 2253 GMT on their respective launch days.

The satellite was built by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), the main spacecraft maker under China's state-owned main space contractor, CASC. The Long March 2C rocket was also made by CASC.