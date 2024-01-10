China's 1st launch of 2024 puts 4 small weather satellites into orbit (video)

China has conducted its first launch of what is likely to be a busy year in space.

A Kuaizhou 1A solid rocket lifted off from a transport erector launcher at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 6:20 a.m. EST (1120 GMT and 7:20 p.m. Beijing time) on Jan. 5.

Aboard were four Tianmu-1 weather satellites, numbered 15-18. The satellites join two other sets of four Tianmu-1 satellites, which were launched separately on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 last year .

A Kuaizhou-1A rocket carrying four Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation satellites lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Jan. 5, 2024. (Image credit: Expace)

The spacecraft were developed by a subsidiary of the state-run China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, or CASIC. The new satellites entered near-polar orbits with an altitude of around 323 miles (520 kilometers), according to the U.S. Space Force space objects catalog.

The trio of Tianmu-1 launches took place within 12 days as part of efforts to build a constellation to provide commercial weather data. There are now 22 Tianmu-1 satellites in orbit.

Tianmu satellites detect changes to signals transmitted by navigation satellites such as GPS and Beidou as they pass through Earth's atmosphere . The technique is known as GNSS radio occultation.

The Kuaizhou 1A was developed by CASIC and is operated by Expace, its launch spinoff. The successful cluster launches provide a boost to Expace as it seeks to establish itself in an apparently crowded Chinese commercial launch market. Last year Galactic Energy, another small solid rocket maker, conducted its own high-density launch campaign .

China conducted a national record 67 launches in 2023. The country has yet to release an outline of its launch plans for 2024.