Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype aces 2nd test flight (photos)
The flight tested the vehicle's landing gear and roll damper for improved handling.
Colorado company Boom Supersonic's XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft flew for the second time ever on Monday (Aug. 26).
The flight took place from California's Mojave Air and Space Port and lasted about 15 minutes, seeing the XB-1 reach an altitude of 10,400 feet (3,170 meters) and a speed of 277 mph (446 kph).
The flight demonstrated landing gear being retracted and extended for the first time, and a new digital stability augmentation system was tested to improve handling.
The test marks another step toward achieving supersonic flight, expected later in the year, according to a company statement.
"XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning. Initial results indicate we've successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "I'm proud of the team. Today's flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel."
The XB-1 test plane had its first flight in March this year. The company now intends to ramp up its flight rate and plans around 10 tests before reaching for supersonic speeds.
The XB-1 program is part of the design and development process for Boom's flagship project, Overture, a planned supersonic airliner. Boom Supersonic aims to revolutionize air travel by making it much faster and more efficient.
