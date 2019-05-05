Blue Origin's Amazing NS-11 New Shepard Spacecraft Test Flight in Photos

Blue Origin aced the 11th test flight of its New Shepard spacecraft, a reusable rocket-capsule combo, with a picture-perfect launch and double landing at the company's West Texas test site on May 2, 2019.

The New Shepard rocket lifted off on the "NS-11" mission at 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 GMT; 8:35 a.m. local time) to send the uncrewed capsule to suborbital space. It returned to Earth after about 7.5 minutes of flight to stick an upright landing on the plains of Texas, and the capsule followed with a parachute landing about 3 minutes later. It carried 38 experiments on the flight, including nine experiments for NASA.

See photos from New Shepard's mission from the liftoff to the landings in this photo gallery!

Full Story: Blue Origin's New Shepard Spacecraft Launches Biggest Mission Yet, Sticks Landing