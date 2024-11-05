Black Friday or Christmas sales: Which is better?

As Black Friday fast approaches, we consider whether you'd be better off making the most of the gigantic sales event or waiting for the Christmas sales to roll around.

Some of us might not be ready to start our Christmas shopping in November when Black Friday happens, but those who do are likely to be rewarded with thousands of discounts and flash deals on anything from tech to appliances, clothes and toys, telescopes, and books.

While we're still about a month away from Black Friday, some retailers are already rolling out the discounts across a range of products. Check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page for all the top offers on the internet right now.

What is Black Friday, and when is it this year?

Black Friday is a global online and in-store shopping event that takes place on the Friday after US Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Friday, November 29 2024.

While Black Friday refers to that particular day, the popularity of the event means some retailers start running sales in early November. We've already started rounding up some great deals on telescopes, star projectors, binoculars and cameras, for example.

And the sales don't stop when the clocks strike midnight on Saturday, either: Black Friday continues through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which itself stretches into Cyber Week. The result is a month of discounts across brands and retailers, from flash sales to 'up to' sales on entire stores.

In the past, we've found deals on products ranging from cameras to star projectors, drones to telescopes, and LEGO to cameras. Whatever is on your wish list, chances are you will find it reduced during the Black Friday sales.

When are the Christmas sales?

As their name implies, Christmas sales occur around Christmas. They used to begin on the day after Christmas (Boxing Day) as some customers sought to return gifts and exchange them or find bargains with money they were gifted.

Nowadays, Christmas sales start a few days before Christmas at most retailers, which is handy for last-minute shopping. Discounts tend to run until the end of the year, after which the January sales begin.

The Christmas sales are a good time to source last-minute gifts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black Friday vs. Christmas sales: Which is better?

When determining the best time to shop between Black Friday and the Christmas sales, there are a few things to consider.

In terms of the sheer volume of discounted products, Black Friday wins out every time. Considering most retailers participate in the event, which can run for much of November, the number of deals you can source during Black Friday is truly insane.

Having covered many sales events over the last ten years, we have also found that Black Friday tends to have better deals than Christmas sales, with deeper discounts on many popular products. This may be because retailers are banking on people needing gifts at the last minute before Christmas, meaning they are willing to spend more money.

Discounts tend to be better overall on Black Friday, but you can find very good deals during the Christmas sales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, during Black Friday, popular products and those that are discounted heavily are likely to run out, which can be frustrating for shoppers. It's also a huge event to navigate, as you get bombarded with deals and promotional marketing. Christmas sales can be a bit more manageable as many people may be at home with their families in the lead-up to Christmas (although don't get us wrong, shops get very busy at that time!).

If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, it might make sense to start looking around on Black Friday, as that will give you plenty of time to find alternatives if you can't find what you want. If you don't find the perfect deal, perhaps you will find it during the Christmas sales. After Christmas is a great time to browse on second-hand platforms such as eBay, as some people will sell unwanted gifts at a discount.

Black Friday is a great time to start shopping around for Christmas presents. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

